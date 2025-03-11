Trump is open to inviting Zelensky back to the White House
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump stated his readiness to invite Volodymyr Zelensky to the White House. The U.S. President confirmed this in a comment to journalists, responding "absolutely" to the relevant question.
Details
"Sure. Absolutely," Trump said, commenting on is Zelensky invited back to the White House.
Supplement
U.S. President Donald Trump stated that there is hope that Russia will agree to a ceasefire, and that a meeting with Russia is expected today and tomorrow.
This came after a meeting in Jeddah of delegations from the U.S. and Ukraine, following which a joint statement was issued, in which "Ukraine expressed its readiness to accept the U.S. proposal for an immediate implementation of a temporary, 30-day ceasefire regime, which may be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, provided that the Russian Federation accepts and simultaneously fulfills it." "The United States will inform Russia that reciprocity from Russia is key to achieving peace," the statement said.