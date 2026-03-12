Europe and Ukraine need a 'Plan B' due to Orban's actions - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on European leaders to develop a "plan B" to ensure long-term funding for Ukraine, as a 90 billion euro loan is being blocked by Hungary, led by Putin's ally Viktor Orbán. Zelenskyy stated this in an interview with Welt and Politico, as reported by UNN.

Details

We and Europe, we all need this "plan B". Our European partners and true friends know that we are not only defending Ukrainian values, we are defending the freedom of all Europe. - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that the Prime Minister of Hungary is "friends" and "strategic partners" with Russia, as well as "allies" of Putin.

He stands with the Russian leader. He does the same, blocking everything for Ukraine. The only thing he doesn't do today is attack our territory with missiles or drones and he doesn't send his soldiers, but he blocks funding for Ukraine, weapons for Ukraine, and opposes Ukraine's accession to the EU. - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that Ukrainians are allegedly threatening his family, including his children and grandchildren.