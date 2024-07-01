Euro 2024: Spain defeats Georgia
Spain defeated Georgia 4-1 to reach the quarterfinals of Euro 2024, winning all three group matches with a total score of 5-0.
The Spanish national team made it to the quarterfinals of Euro 2024 after a 4-1 victory over Georgia at the start of the playoffs. The Spaniards, who approached the playoffs as one of the biggest favorites of the tournament, won all three matches in the group with a total score of 5: 0. This was reported by Suspilne.Sport, according to UNN.
Details
It is noted that Georgia, which is making its debut at this year's Euro, started with a defeat against Turkey (1-3). However, in the next two rounds, it scored four points, including a sensational victory over the Portuguese (2-0).
How did the match go?
The first sharp episode of the match occurred in the 11th minute at the Georgian goal. Dani Carvajal made a dangerous shot after a corner kick - goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili was on the spot.
Soon the score changed in favor of Georgia. A quick attack on the right flank resulted in a goal by defender Robin Le Normand, and the Spaniards were down 0-1.
