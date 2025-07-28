$41.770.00
July 27, 02:42 PM
EU-US Trade Agreement: Europe to replace Russian energy resources with American ones - von der Leyen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 634 views

The European Union and the United States of America have signed a trade agreement. The EU plans to use American energy resources to achieve energy independence from Russia, replacing Russian gas and oil with purchases of American LNG, oil, and nuclear fuel.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke about the details of the trade agreement signed between the European Union and the United States of America. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to von der Leyen, the EU, within the framework of the new trade agreement with the US, plans to use American energy resources to achieve energy independence from Russia.

The purchase of US energy products diversifies our supply sources and contributes to Europe's energy security. We will replace Russian gas and oil with large purchases of American LNG, oil, and nuclear fuel

- noted the President of the European Commission.

She also reported that the parties agreed on a single tariff rate of 15% for the vast majority of exports from the EU. This tariff applies to most sectors, including automobiles, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals.

We also agreed on a "zero for zero" tariff on a number of strategic goods. This includes all aircraft and their components, some chemicals, equipment for semiconductor production, certain agricultural goods, natural resources, and critical raw materials

- clarified von der Leyen.

She added that the EU and the US continue to work on adding more goods to this list.

Recall

Earlier, the US and the EU concluded a large-scale trade agreement, under which the EU will purchase $750 billion worth of energy carriers and invest $600 billion in the US. The EU will also open its countries for zero-tariff trade, including military equipment.

According to White House chief Donald Trump, this is the largest deal the US has ever made.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

European Commission
White House
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
