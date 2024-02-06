EU to unveil 2040 climate targets amid political tensions and criticism from right-wing - AFP

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

EU to unveil 2040 climate targets amid political tensions and criticism from right-wing - AFP

EU to unveil 2040 climate targets amid political tensions and criticism from right-wing - AFP

Kyiv  •  UNN

The EU intends to unveil its climate goals for 2040 and a roadmap for the next stage of the energy transition. It is assumed that by 2040, the European Commission intends to achieve a net reduction in emissions by 90%.

The EU is to unveil its climate goals for 2040 and a roadmap for the next phase of the energy transition amid growing criticism from conservatives and representatives of the right-wing political spectrum. This is reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Details

The European Union has pledged to become carbon-neutral by 2050 and has set the first interim target for 2030: to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% compared to 1990 levels.

The working documents stipulate that by 2040, the European Commission intends to achieve a net reduction in emissions of 90%, which correlates with the planned emission reduction rates for 2020-2030.

But the publication notes that this time Brussels should take into account the growing dissatisfaction, as evidenced by farmers' protests, with the social and economic consequences of the "green course.

IMF warns that European governments may regret supporting protesting farmers02.02.24, 17:12 • 23046 views

After successfully solving the problem of the "green" transition in transport, energy, and industry, the Green Deal is on the path to a clash with the farming world and its defenders in the European Parliament.

Across Europe, backlash against climate targets is growing louder on the right of the political spectrum, with some leaders calling for a "pause" in new environmental regulations.

Last month, EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra warned that the bloc must continue to stand on "two legs" - with climate ambitions on the one hand, and on the other, "to ensure that our businesses remain competitive so that there is a fair transition.

Achieving this balance is at the heart of a joint letter to Brussels sent by 11 countries, including France, Germany and Spain, which was seen by AFP. Together, they call on the European Commission to set an "ambitious EU climate target" for 2040.

But states also call for a "fair and just transition" that should "leave no one behind, especially the most vulnerable citizens.

Restoring Ukraine to "green" standards is not just a choice, but a duty: the Ministry of Environment emphasizes the importance of climate policy01.02.24, 13:12 • 32097 views

As far-right and nationalist parties are projected to make significant gains in the June European elections, the climate debate has become politically explosive.

The EU executive has been obliged to present new climate projections for the period beyond 2030 within six months of the December COP28 climate conference. The targets set out on Tuesday will be mere recommendations. But the next European Commission, which will be appointed after the elections, will be tasked with turning them into legislation that member states and EU lawmakers can consider before next year's COP30 climate conference.

The bloc's 2040 targets are expected to depend in part on capturing and storing significant amounts of carbon dioxide, which is fuelling campaigners who criticize these technologies as unproven and want to hear promises of gross emissions reductions.

CO2 emissions from fossil fuels in the EU hit a 60-year low25.01.24, 02:45 • 23102 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

EconomyNews of the World
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
franceFrance
spainSpain
europeEurope
germanyGermany

