Restoring Ukraine to "green" standards is not just a choice, but a duty: the Ministry of Environment emphasizes the importance of climate policy

CO2 emissions related to the hostilities amount to more than 150 million tons, while Ukrainian industry has lost more than 30 large enterprises. These factors indicate that Ukraine's climate policy should already be in line with short- and long-term goals before the war ends.

Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Viktoriia Kireeva spoke about the priorities of climate policy during a panel discussion at the International Forum "United for Nature. Agenda for Ukraine" spoke about the priorities of climate policy development during the war.

Climate policy and rebuilding Ukraine according to green standards and new technologies are no longer just a choice, but our duty. The war is having a major impact on this process. For example, today, CO2 emissions related to the hostilities amount to more than 150 million tons, and our industry has lost more than 30 large enterprises. There are many such factors, and we take them into account when setting short- and long-term goals - the official emphasized.

Victoria Kireeva also told the participants about plans for further development of climate policy in Ukraine. The representative of the Ministry of Ecology presented a roadmap for the implementation of this policy, in particular, indicating the following areas of work:

Work is ongoing to improve the national system of monitoring, reporting and verification of greenhouse gas emissions;

The emissions trading strategy is being developed. According to the official, a draft law "On the Emissions Trading System" will be presented in 2024.

In 2025, the "test" mode of the emissions trading system will be presentedand.

From 2026, which will allow the Ukrainian ETS (emissions trading system) to join the European ETS.

It is also expected that low-carbon development will form the basis for Ukraine's next Nationally Determined Contribution, which Ukraine is to submit in 2025. This strategy will be the basis for the development of the de-occupied regions.

According to Kireeva, Ukraine is ready to participate in the carbon market today. We have relevant agreements with Switzerland and Japan to buy back excess emission quotas.

The Ministry of Environment has already started working on the introduction of carbon certificates.

Ukraine is advancing its climate policy by drafting a law on greenhouse gas emission quotas, which is key to EU integration, and planning a full launch of the ETS by 2026.

Also, UNN reported that in 2023, the European Union created 8% less carbon dioxide from fossil fuelsthan in 2022.

