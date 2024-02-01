ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Restoring Ukraine to "green" standards is not just a choice, but a duty: the Ministry of Environment emphasizes the importance of climate policy

Restoring Ukraine to "green" standards is not just a choice, but a duty: the Ministry of Environment emphasizes the importance of climate policy

Ukraine is advancing its climate policy by drafting a law on greenhouse gas emission quotas, which is key to EU integration, and planning the full launch of an ETS by 2026.

CO2 emissions related to the hostilities amount to more than 150 million tons, while Ukrainian industry has lost more than 30 large enterprises. These factors indicate that Ukraine's climate policy should already be in line with short- and long-term goals before the war ends.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

Details

Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Viktoriia Kireeva spoke about the priorities of climate policy during a panel discussion at the International Forum "United for Nature. Agenda for Ukraine" spoke about the priorities of climate policy development during the war.

Climate policy and rebuilding Ukraine according to green standards and new technologies are no longer just a choice, but our duty. The war is having a major impact on this process. For example, today, CO2 emissions related to the hostilities amount to more than 150 million tons, and our industry has lost more than 30 large enterprises. There are many such factors, and we take them into account when setting short- and long-term goals

- the official emphasized.

Victoria Kireeva also told the participants about plans for further development of climate policy in Ukraine. The representative of the Ministry of Ecology presented a roadmap for the implementation of this policy, in particular, indicating the following areas of work:

Work is ongoing to improve the national system of monitoring, reporting and verification of greenhouse gas emissions;

The emissions trading strategy is being developed. According to the official, a draft law "On the Emissions Trading System" will be presented in 2024.

In 2025, the "test" mode of the emissions trading system will be presentedand.

From 2026, which will allow the Ukrainian ETS (emissions trading system)  to join the European ETS.

It is also expected that low-carbon development will form the basis for Ukraine's next Nationally Determined Contribution, which  Ukraine is to submit in 2025. This strategy will be the basis for the development of the de-occupied regions.

According to Kireeva, Ukraine is ready to participate in the carbon market today. We have relevant agreements with Switzerland and Japan to buy back excess emission quotas.

The Ministry of Environment has already started working on the introduction of carbon certificates.

Recall

Ukraine is advancing its climate policy by drafting a law on greenhouse gas emission quotas, which is key to EU integration, and planning a full launch of the ETS by 2026.

Also, UNN reported that in 2023, the European Union created 8% less carbon dioxide from fossil fuelsthan in 2022.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyPolitics
european-councilEuropean Council
switzerlandSwitzerland
european-unionEuropean Union
japanJapan
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising