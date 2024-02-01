"Each of your votes is a significant contribution to our common victory." Shmyhal thanks the EU for the decision on 50 billion euros for Ukraine

Ukraine welcomes the approval by EU leaders of a decision on a €50 billion aid package for Ukraine over four years. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

We welcome the European Council's approval of the decision to establish a new financial instrument for Ukraine, the Ukraine Facility, worth EUR 50 billion for 2024-2027. The EU member states have once again demonstrated their solidarity and unity with the Ukrainian people in opposing the war. I am grateful to Charles Michel and the leaders of the EU member states for their unwavering support. Each of your votes is a significant contribution to our common victory. This is guaranteed by a package of 50 billion euros by the end of 2027. - Shmyhal wrote in X.

The Prime Minister noted on Telegram that the decision was supported by all 27 EU member states.

He explained that the Ukraine Facility is a four-year program with a total of EUR 50 billion.

"A significant portion of these funds will be directed to the state budget and will help finance the budget deficit. Another component of the program envisages the creation of a special investment instrument to cover risks in priority sectors. It will allow to attract additional funds for investments," he said.

"There is a deal": European Council President announces agreement of all 27 EU countries on EUR 50 billion for Ukraine