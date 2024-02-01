"There is a deal": European Council President announces agreement of all 27 EU countries on EUR 50 billion for Ukraine

All 27 leaders of the EU member states have agreed on an additional package of support for Ukraine worth 50 billion euros within the EU budget, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday, UNN reports.

We have a deal. Unity. All 27 leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion support package for Ukraine within the EU budget. This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine. EU is taking leadership & responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is at stake - Michel wrote in X.

Addition

On February 1, EU leaders gathered for a summit in Brussels. The summit, convened to resolve the issue of the EU's multi-year budget, was seen as the last chance to reach an agreement on a four-year 50 billion euro economic aid plan for Ukraine, which had previously met resistance from Hungary.

Before the summit, a number of EU leaders held meetings with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, one of which took place immediately before the summit, with the participation of the heads of the European Council and the European Commission, the leaders of France, Germany and Italy Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz and Giorgi Maloney, respectively.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk indicated before the summit that "there is no problem with the so-called Ukraine fatigue, we have Orbán fatigue now, here in Brussels", noting that there are many things that need to be resolved and it is necessary to strengthen European unity around Ukraine.

However, in comments before the start of the summit, a number of EU leaders expressed confidence that an agreement at the level of 27 bloc countries, including Hungary, is possible.