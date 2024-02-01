ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
"There is a deal": European Council President announces agreement of all 27 EU countries on EUR 50 billion for Ukraine

"There is a deal": European Council President announces agreement of all 27 EU countries on EUR 50 billion for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 119392 views

EU leaders agreed to provide Ukraine with €50 billion in additional support from the bloc's budget.

All 27 leaders of the EU member states have agreed on an additional package of support for Ukraine worth 50 billion euros within the EU budget, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday, UNN reports.

We have a deal. Unity. All 27 leaders agreed on an additional €50 billion support package for Ukraine within the EU budget. This locks in steadfast, long-term, predictable funding for Ukraine. EU is taking leadership & responsibility in support for Ukraine; we know what is at stake

- Michel wrote in X.

Addition

On February 1, EU leaders gathered for a summit in Brussels. The summit, convened to resolve the issue of the EU's multi-year budget, was seen as the last chance to reach an agreement on a four-year 50 billion euro economic aid plan for Ukraine, which had previously met resistance from Hungary.

Before the summit, a number of EU leaders held meetings with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, one of which took place immediately before the summit, with the participation of the heads of the European Council and the European Commission, the leaders of France, Germany and Italy Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz and Giorgi Maloney, respectively.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk indicated before the summit that "there is no problem with the so-called Ukraine fatigue, we have Orbán fatigue now, here in Brussels", noting that there are many things that need to be resolved and it is necessary to strengthen European unity around Ukraine.

However, in comments before the start of the summit, a number of EU leaders expressed confidence that an agreement at the level of 27 bloc countries, including Hungary, is possible.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomyPoliticsKyiv
european-unionEuropean Union
sharl-mishelCharles Michel
ukraineUkraine

