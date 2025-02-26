EU to seek India's help to impose sanctions on Russia - Bloomberg

The European Union will seek India's help in enforcing sanctions against Russia. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are planning to discuss this issue during a meeting this week in New Delhi. Bloomberg reports this, citing a statement by a European official, UNN reports.

Details

According to the official, the European Union plans to strengthen control over the implementation of sanctions against Russia, as Russian aggression against Ukraine is a threat to India as well as to Europe.

He also added that India can play a key role in ending the war in Ukraine and ensuring a stable peace.

According to the publication, the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not comment on this statement immediately. This is because India only complies with UN sanctions.

No major announcements are expected during the visit on Thursday and Friday, but both sides will try to lay the groundwork for the agenda for the India-EU summit scheduled for later in the year, the official said, - the publication adds.

Bloomberg notes that India has not condemned Russia for invading Ukraine, but is in favor of dialogue and diplomacy to end the war. Russia is one of India's largest sources of crude oil and arms.

Addendum

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas saidthat the European Union is working on a 17th package of sanctions against Russia to increase pressure on the aggressor country.

Recall

On February 24, the EU announced the adoption of the 16th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. The package includes economic and individual restrictive measures.