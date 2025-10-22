EU to sanction two Chinese refineries and a trader for helping Russia circumvent restrictions – Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
The European Union is preparing its 19th package of sanctions against Russia, for the first time including two independent Chinese oil refineries and one trading company. These entities are involved in circumventing Western restrictions, increasing pressure on Beijing.
The European Union is preparing the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, which for the first time will include two independent Chinese oil refineries and one trading company involved in circumventing Western restrictions. Diplomatic sources in Brussels reported this, according to Reuters, writes UNN.
Details
According to sources, the sanctions list will also include another organization from China that operates mainly outside the oil sector but is involved in schemes to circumvent sanctions. Details are not yet disclosed.
The EU is increasing pressure on Beijing, which, according to European diplomats, plays a key role in helping Moscow avoid restrictions. EU Special Representative for Sanctions David O'Sullivan previously stated that China still calls its cooperation with Russia "normal trade," despite evidence to the contrary.
Zelenskyy expected at EU summit to discuss support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia: details22.10.25, 15:30 • 2252 views
This is not the first time Chinese companies have been sanctioned by the EU, but the current restrictions are considered the most significant for the economy. Previously, Brussels punished Chinese firms involved in drone production and the supply of dual-use goods to Russia, and in July, two small Chinese banks were added to the list, which prompted retaliatory measures from Beijing against Lithuanian financial institutions.
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia22.10.25, 16:10 • 12361 view