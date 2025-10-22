EU to sanction two Chinese refineries and a trader for helping Russia circumvent restrictions – Reuters

$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 9940 views
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
04:19 PM • 11210 views
Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter: the government extended the PSO until April 30
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 13054 views
Women should no longer remain silent about sexual harassment - Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
03:06 PM • 14891 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 23980 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 23487 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 13789 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 12359 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 10916 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 9812 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2.6m/s
89%
749mm
Popular news
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhotoOctober 22, 09:28 AM • 29537 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhotoOctober 22, 10:17 AM • 30822 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 22, 10:57 AM • 27640 views
Some regions are switching from emergency to hourly power outage schedulesOctober 22, 10:59 AM • 13410 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 21463 views
Publications
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 9924 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 23972 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 23484 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 21477 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 22, 10:57 AM • 27653 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ulf Kristersson
Andriy Bilous
Andriy Kostin
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sweden
Great Britain
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideo01:53 PM • 10111 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 33207 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 48003 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 57281 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 47190 views
Actual
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Heating
Social network
Film
Series

EU to sanction two Chinese refineries and a trader for helping Russia circumvent restrictions – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 784 views

The European Union is preparing its 19th package of sanctions against Russia, for the first time including two independent Chinese oil refineries and one trading company. These entities are involved in circumventing Western restrictions, increasing pressure on Beijing.

EU to sanction two Chinese refineries and a trader for helping Russia circumvent restrictions – Reuters

The European Union is preparing the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, which for the first time will include two independent Chinese oil refineries and one trading company involved in circumventing Western restrictions. Diplomatic sources in Brussels reported this, according to Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to sources, the sanctions list will also include another organization from China that operates mainly outside the oil sector but is involved in schemes to circumvent sanctions. Details are not yet disclosed.

The EU is increasing pressure on Beijing, which, according to European diplomats, plays a key role in helping Moscow avoid restrictions. EU Special Representative for Sanctions David O'Sullivan previously stated that China still calls its cooperation with Russia "normal trade," despite evidence to the contrary.

Zelenskyy expected at EU summit to discuss support for Ukraine and pressure on Russia: details22.10.25, 15:30 • 2252 views

This is not the first time Chinese companies have been sanctioned by the EU, but the current restrictions are considered the most significant for the economy. Previously, Brussels punished Chinese firms involved in drone production and the supply of dual-use goods to Russia, and in July, two small Chinese banks were added to the list, which prompted retaliatory measures from Beijing against Lithuanian financial institutions.

Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia22.10.25, 16:10 • 12361 view

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Reuters
European Union
Brussels
Lithuania
Slovakia
China
Ukraine