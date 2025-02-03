EU should be active in tariff talks with the US - Czech Prime Minister

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 29303 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 68598 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 103033 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 106380 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124498 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102498 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130247 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103582 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113325 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116925 views

Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106961 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103544 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 94586 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113009 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107468 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 29303 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124498 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130247 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163075 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153133 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 2230 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 9344 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107468 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 113009 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138731 views
EU should be active in tariff talks with the US - Czech Prime Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29978 views

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala announces the EU's readiness for active negotiations with the US on tariffs. Trump announces the imminent introduction of duties on European products due to the $300 billion trade deficit.

The EU should be active in negotiations with the US on tariffs and protect its interests. The EU has the tools to reach a good deal. This was stated by Prime Minister Petro Fiala before leaving for today's informal summit of EU leaders, UNN reports with reference to Radio Prague.

Details

In Brussels, they will primarily discuss strengthening the EU's defense capabilities, as well as relations with the United States, whose policies are changing after President Donald Trump took office.

According to AFP, Trump said on Sunday that tariffs on products from the European Union would be imposed "very soon." He again pointed to the trade deficit to the detriment of the United States, which he said is $300 billion (more than seven trillion kronor).

"We have the tools to reach an agreement, but we need to be proactive," Fiala said. He believes that "reasonable and mutually beneficial terms" can be agreed with the United States. However, Fiala also reiterated that just as the United States wants to be strong, the European Union also needs to be strong. However, it is necessary to maintain strong transatlantic ties, as the opposite will bring advantages to enemies, the Czech prime minister emphasized.

Trump's statements push EU to greater cohesion - Macron03.02.25, 16:25 • 23156 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
petr-fialaPetr Fiala
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
brusselsBrussels
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising