EU should be active in tariff talks with the US - Czech Prime Minister

The EU should be active in negotiations with the US on tariffs and protect its interests. The EU has the tools to reach a good deal. This was stated by Prime Minister Petro Fiala before leaving for today's informal summit of EU leaders, UNN reports with reference to Radio Prague.

In Brussels, they will primarily discuss strengthening the EU's defense capabilities, as well as relations with the United States, whose policies are changing after President Donald Trump took office.

According to AFP, Trump said on Sunday that tariffs on products from the European Union would be imposed "very soon." He again pointed to the trade deficit to the detriment of the United States, which he said is $300 billion (more than seven trillion kronor).

"We have the tools to reach an agreement, but we need to be proactive," Fiala said. He believes that "reasonable and mutually beneficial terms" can be agreed with the United States. However, Fiala also reiterated that just as the United States wants to be strong, the European Union also needs to be strong. However, it is necessary to maintain strong transatlantic ties, as the opposite will bring advantages to enemies, the Czech prime minister emphasized.

