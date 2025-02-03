Trump's statements push EU to greater cohesion - Macron

If Europe's commercial interests are attacked, it will have to make itself respected. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron before an informal meeting on defense with EU leaders in Brussels, Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

The French President added that recent statements by the United States are pushing Europe to become stronger and more united.

Just as COVID and Russian aggression in Ukraine have become a wake-up call for Europe, so what is happening... with the decisions and statements of the new administration of President Donald Trump is pushing the EU to become more cohesive and more responsive to collective security issues - Macron said.

Recall

French President saidthat the war in Ukraine will not end immediately after Trump's inauguration. Macron called on European countries to strengthen their own defense capabilities and support Ukraine.