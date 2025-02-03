Trump's statements push EU to greater cohesion - Macron

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 41182 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 74855 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 104009 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 107232 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 125675 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102744 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 131115 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103632 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113353 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116947 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 99717 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 28413 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114094 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 34282 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108562 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 41182 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 125675 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 131115 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163700 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153689 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 7122 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 13188 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 108565 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 114095 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138962 views
Trump's statements push EU to greater cohesion - Macron

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23157 views

The French president said that Europe will make itself respected in case of an attack on its commercial interests. He also noted that the US statements are pushing the EU to greater cohesion and security.

If Europe's commercial interests are attacked, it will have to make itself respected. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron before an informal meeting on defense with EU leaders in Brussels, Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details 

The French President added that recent statements by the United States are pushing Europe to become stronger and more united.

Just as COVID and Russian aggression in Ukraine have become a wake-up call for Europe, so what is happening... with the decisions and statements of the new administration of President Donald Trump is pushing the EU to become more cohesive and more responsive to collective security issues 

- Macron said.

Recall 

French President saidthat the war in Ukraine will not end immediately after Trump's inauguration. Macron called on European countries to strengthen their own defense capabilities and support Ukraine.

Alina Volianska

News of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
emmanuel-macronEmmanuel Macron
brusselsBrussels
franceFrance
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising