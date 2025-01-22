EU risks expiration of deadline to extend sanctions against Russia as Orban 'slows down' process - Bloomberg

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 87595 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100363 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108292 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111156 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131772 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103780 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135480 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103783 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113439 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116997 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 119741 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119741 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 64362 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114440 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 35439 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 32344 views

02:48 PM • 32344 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 87616 views

02:39 PM • 87616 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131776 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131776 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135484 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167232 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 156971 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156971 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 27666 views

03:20 PM • 27666 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 32344 views

02:48 PM • 32344 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114440 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 119741 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119741 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140319 views
EU risks expiration of deadline to extend sanctions against Russia as Orban 'slows down' process - Bloomberg

EU risks expiration of deadline to extend sanctions against Russia as Orban 'slows down' process - Bloomberg
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 34091 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34091 views

The EU is facing a new confrontation over Orban's refusal to sign the extension of sanctions against Russia. The Hungarian prime minister criticizes the sanctions regime and calls for the resumption of relations with Russia without restrictions.

The European Union is facing a new potential confrontation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban over his refusal to sign the extension of sanctions against Russia over its war with Ukraine, Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

On Tuesday, Orban criticized the bloc's sanctions regime, which is due to be renewed every six months and expires on January 31, saying that the 15 sanctions packages are harming Europe's economy. In December, Orban said he wanted to wait until after Donald Trump's inauguration before deciding whether to extend the sanctions.

In his first days in office, Trump gave no indication that he intended to ease sanctions against Moscow, and on Tuesday he said he would likely impose additional measures if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not come to the negotiating table on Ukraine, the newspaper notes.

EU ambassadors are said to meet several times in the coming days to see if they can push through the sanctions extension, which has been a mere debate so far but requires the unanimous support of the bloc's 27 member states.

"Several diplomats said that there is no plan B for extending the sanctions if Orban continues to block them," the publication said.

If the bloc's diplomats fail to agree on an extension this week, the issue will be referred to foreign ministers who are due to meet in Brussels on January 27, according to people familiar with the matter. One of the people said the bloc still hopes to resolve the extension this week.

Hungary does not seem to block the extension of EU sanctions against Russia - media21.01.25, 14:00 • 32890 views

Orban has threatened other Ukraine-related measures in the past before eventually backing down.

"It's time to throw sanctions out the window and create a relationship with the Russians without sanctions," Orban told state radio on Friday. - "It's not soon, but we need to work on it.

Despite the fact that the issue of sanctions extension is stuck, the EU continues to discuss the 16th package of sanctions. Most of these plans will also require Budapest's support.

EU Commissioner for Economic Affairs Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday that the EU should explore the possibility of imposing additional sanctions to reduce Russia's energy export revenues.

"Imports of Russian liquefied natural gas are actually growing, so there are ways we can still put more pressure on Russia," he said in Davos during a panel discussion on the Russian economy.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
brusselsBrussels
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

