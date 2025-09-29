EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities

The European Union may introduce new restrictions on the travel of Russian diplomats in EU countries. According to the EU agency, this decision is intended to minimize the risks of subversive activities and the spread of propaganda related to Russia's war against Ukraine. This is stated in the EUobserver material, writes UNN.

Details

Under the proposed rules, Russian diplomats based in one of the European capitals must notify local authorities in advance of travel plans through other countries, providing details of the route, vehicle, and border crossing times.

In addition, each EU state will be able to prohibit or require special permission to travel through its territory at its own discretion. The new restrictions will apply not only to diplomats, but also to consular and technical staff of Russian missions, as well as their family members.

According to a two-page proposal from the EU foreign affairs service, seen by EUobserver, they (Russian diplomats and officials – ed.) will also need to specify the "make, type and license plate number" of their vehicle, as well as the estimated border crossing points and dates of entry and exit. – stated in the EUobserver material.

The EU says that the need for such measures is explained by the fact that Russian diplomats "have often been involved in activities that contribute to Russia's aggression against Ukraine," including spreading pro-Russian rhetoric and carrying out information manipulation in European capitals.

In addition, hundreds of Russian diplomats operated under the guise of spies, recruiting EU citizens for sabotage and intelligence gathering.

The new regime for the movement of diplomats is intended to limit such practices and at the same time creates a precedent for possible parity measures – reducing the number of Russian representatives in Europe in response to the limited presence of European diplomats in Moscow.

The project was discussed by EU ambassadors in Brussels, and it received a positive assessment in advance. However, individual states, in particular Hungary and Slovakia, which traditionally support Moscow, may veto tougher restrictions.

