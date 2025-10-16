EU plans to create a "Drone Alliance" with Ukraine by early next year - Kallas
Kyiv • UNN
Security guarantees for Ukraine are part of the EU's defense roadmap, and the bloc plans to create a "Drone Alliance" with Ukraine by early next year, said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas on October 16 during the presentation of the EU's defense roadmap, writes UNN.
Details
"Ukraine is still Europe's first line of defense. That is why security guarantees for Ukraine are also part of the roadmap (for defense to strengthen European defense capabilities - ed.)," Kallas said.
Kallas emphasized: "The strongest security guarantee is a strong Ukrainian defense industry and a strong Ukrainian army."
So here we are also setting milestones, including the creation of a "Drone Alliance" with Ukraine by early next year
Kallas stated: "Ukraine's drone defense is world-class."
"We were just with European Commission Executive Vice-President Virkkunen in Kyiv this Monday, also visiting drone factories. It's incredible what they are doing. We must use their experience on the battlefield, as well as their innovations, to develop this together," emphasized the head of EU diplomacy.
Recall
On October 16, the European Commission presented the EU defense roadmap "Preserving Peace - Defence Readiness Roadmap 2030". It includes four flagship areas, 9 capability coalitions in various fields, and defines goals for achieving full defense readiness by 2030.