08:44 AM • 6258 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 9978 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
07:09 AM • 12453 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
06:41 AM • 19417 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
06:30 AM • 15831 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
September 10, 01:02 AM • 42520 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM • 84893 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 72515 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 82788 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 34473 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
EU invests €6 billion in "Drone Alliance" to support Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 740 views

The European Union and Ukraine are establishing a "Drone Alliance" with €6 billion in funding from ERA to strengthen defense capabilities. The program aims to scale up the use of drones at the front and counter Russian superiority.

EU invests €6 billion in "Drone Alliance" to support Ukraine

The European Union and Ukraine are launching the "Drone Alliance," which will be financed by a 6 billion euro loan from ERA. The program aims to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and scale up the use of drones at the front. This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, as reported by UNN.

Details

Today, we witnessed a reckless and unprecedented violation of Polish and European airspace by more than 10 Russian drones. Europe stands in full solidarity with Poland. Putin's message is clear, and our response must also be clear. We need more pressure on Russia to bring it to the negotiating table. We need more sanctions

- she emphasized.

The President also noted that Europe is currently working on the 19th package of sanctions and is considering "accelerating the gradual phasing out of Russian fossil fuels" while increasing support for Ukraine, including at Russia's expense.

We urgently need to work on a new solution for financing Ukraine's military response and efforts based on mobilized Russian assets. With the cash linked to these Russian assets, we can provide Ukraine with a reparations loan

- Leyen explained.

She emphasized that Ukraine would repay the loan "only after Russia pays reparations, but the money will help Ukrainians today."

This includes financing the Ukrainian armed forces as the first line of security guarantees.

So, we will propose a new program. We call it qualitative military superiority. It will support investments in the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Take, for example, drones. Before the war, Ukraine had no drones. Today, Ukraine's use of drones, the very use of drones by Ukraine, accounts for more than two-thirds of Russian equipment losses

- the President emphasized.

At the same time, Russia is rapidly catching up with Ukraine, thanks to Iranian drones and by leveraging the advantages of mass industrial production. In just one night on Saturday, 800 drones were sent to attack Ukraine.

We can use our industrial strength to support Ukraine in countering this drone war. We can help turn Ukraine's ingenuity into a battlefield advantage and joint industrialization. I can also announce that Europe will allocate 6 billion euros from ERA and create a Drone Alliance with Ukraine. Ukraine has ingenuity. Now it needs scale

- said von der Leyen.

Canada announced military aid to Ukraine worth over $2 billion

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
European Parliament
European Commission
European Union
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Poland