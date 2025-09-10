EU invests €6 billion in "Drone Alliance" to support Ukraine

The European Union and Ukraine are launching the "Drone Alliance," which will be financed by a 6 billion euro loan from ERA. The program aims to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and scale up the use of drones at the front. This was stated by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, as reported by UNN.

Details

Today, we witnessed a reckless and unprecedented violation of Polish and European airspace by more than 10 Russian drones. Europe stands in full solidarity with Poland. Putin's message is clear, and our response must also be clear. We need more pressure on Russia to bring it to the negotiating table. We need more sanctions - she emphasized.

The President also noted that Europe is currently working on the 19th package of sanctions and is considering "accelerating the gradual phasing out of Russian fossil fuels" while increasing support for Ukraine, including at Russia's expense.

We urgently need to work on a new solution for financing Ukraine's military response and efforts based on mobilized Russian assets. With the cash linked to these Russian assets, we can provide Ukraine with a reparations loan - Leyen explained.

She emphasized that Ukraine would repay the loan "only after Russia pays reparations, but the money will help Ukrainians today."

This includes financing the Ukrainian armed forces as the first line of security guarantees.

So, we will propose a new program. We call it qualitative military superiority. It will support investments in the capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Take, for example, drones. Before the war, Ukraine had no drones. Today, Ukraine's use of drones, the very use of drones by Ukraine, accounts for more than two-thirds of Russian equipment losses - the President emphasized.

At the same time, Russia is rapidly catching up with Ukraine, thanks to Iranian drones and by leveraging the advantages of mass industrial production. In just one night on Saturday, 800 drones were sent to attack Ukraine.

We can use our industrial strength to support Ukraine in countering this drone war. We can help turn Ukraine's ingenuity into a battlefield advantage and joint industrialization. I can also announce that Europe will allocate 6 billion euros from ERA and create a Drone Alliance with Ukraine. Ukraine has ingenuity. Now it needs scale - said von der Leyen.

