EU lacks ships for military operation in the Red Sea - media

The EU may have difficulties with the military operation in the Red Sea after the German frigate has completed its participation in the operation. This was written by Der Spiegel, reported by UNN.

According to the newspaper, mission commander Vasilios Gryparis warned that in the coming months he would have only three frigates at his disposal, and with such forces it is impossible to ensure reliable protection of ships from attacks.

According to him, under such conditions , no more than four merchant ships a day can be escorted through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait off the coast of Yemen.

According to Der Spiegel, the mission requires at least ten warships and air support in the form of a drone or maritime reconnaissance aircraft.

It is known that in the first few months of the EU military mission in the Red Sea, the military escorted 96 merchant ships and neutralized only 12 drones and one Houthi missile.

At the same time , the commander warned that the threat of a Houthi attack remains high. For example, on April 29, the Houthis managed to overcome the mission's air defense for the first time with a swarm of drones and damaged a merchant ship

According to the Financial Times, disruptions in global trade due to attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen, which force ships to avoid the Red Sea and Suez Canal, could last until next year.