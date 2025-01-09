EU High Representative Kaja Kallas to participate in the Ramstein Group meeting

High Representative of the European Union Kaja Kallas will take part in a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, which will be held on January 9 at Ramstein Air Base (Germany). This is reported by the Diplomatic Service of the European Union, UNN reports.

It is noted that the meeting will be an opportunity to discuss and coordinate further military support for Ukraine.

Continued coordination with partners, including NATO, is crucial - the statement said.

The EU also reminded that the Union and its member states have provided military support to Ukraine worth €48 billion and trained 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

"The High Representative will reaffirm the EU's determination to mobilize all necessary support to ensure Ukraine's victory," the press release says.

Ukraine's President will participate in the Ramstein meeting on January 9 to discuss strengthening air defense. The key issue will be the withdrawal of Russian aircraft from Ukrainian cities.