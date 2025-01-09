ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas to participate in the Ramstein Group meeting

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas to participate in the Ramstein Group meeting

Kaja Kallas will join the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense at Ramstein Air Base. The meeting will focus on military support for Ukraine and strengthening air defense.

High Representative of the European Union Kaja Kallas will take part in a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, which will be held on January 9 at Ramstein Air Base (Germany). This is reported by the Diplomatic Service of the European Union, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the meeting will be an opportunity to discuss and coordinate further military support for Ukraine.

Continued coordination with partners, including NATO, is crucial

- the statement said.

The EU also reminded that the Union and its member states have provided military support to Ukraine worth €48 billion and trained 70,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

"The High Representative will reaffirm the EU's determination to mobilize all necessary support to ensure Ukraine's victory," the press release says.

Recall

Ukraine's President will participate in the Ramstein meeting on January 9 to discuss strengthening air defense. The key issue will be the withdrawal of Russian aircraft from Ukrainian cities.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPoliticsNews of the World
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
germanyGermany
ukraineUkraine

