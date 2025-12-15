EU does not plan to lift sanctions on Belarus after the US - Kaja Kallas

The European Union does not plan to repeat the decision of the United States of America to lift sanctions from Belarusian "Belaruskali". This is reported by DW, transmits UNN.

Details

The EU does not plan to lift sanctions from Belarus after the US, said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, answering a question from a DW correspondent in Brussels on December 15.

We take into account our strategic objectives, one of which remains to put pressure on the aggressor and his accomplices. That is why we imposed sanctions. This is our policy - answered Kaja Kallas.

Recall

The US has partially lifted sanctions from three Belarusian legal entities related to the potash sector. This happened after the Belarusian authorities released a number of political prisoners, including Nobel laureate Ales Bialiatski.

