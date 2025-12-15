EU does not plan to lift sanctions on Belarus after the US - Kaja Kallas
Kyiv • UNN
The European Union does not plan to lift sanctions on Belarus, said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas. This decision was made despite the fact that on December 13, the US announced the lifting of sanctions on Belarusian potash, which had been in effect since 2021.
The European Union does not plan to repeat the decision of the United States of America to lift sanctions from Belarusian "Belaruskali". This is reported by DW, transmits UNN.
The EU does not plan to lift sanctions from Belarus after the US, said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, answering a question from a DW correspondent in Brussels on December 15.
We take into account our strategic objectives, one of which remains to put pressure on the aggressor and his accomplices. That is why we imposed sanctions. This is our policy
The US has partially lifted sanctions from three Belarusian legal entities related to the potash sector. This happened after the Belarusian authorities released a number of political prisoners, including Nobel laureate Ales Bialiatski.
