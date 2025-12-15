EU does not plan to lift sanctions on Belarus after the US - Kaja Kallas

$42.190.08
49.470.05
ukenru
09:35 PM • 128 views
"The decision on territories will be made by the people of Ukraine" - joint statement of European leaders
07:26 PM • 5624 views
Berlin talks: Leaders support "multinational forces" in Ukraine and strongly advocate for its EU membership
December 15, 03:22 PM • 26620 views
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
December 15, 03:05 PM • 28508 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
December 15, 02:54 PM • 23461 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
December 15, 02:20 PM • 22156 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 35880 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
December 15, 12:05 PM • 22146 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
December 15, 11:20 AM • 22150 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
December 15, 10:16 AM • 22366 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1m/s
84%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 41004 views
Zelenskyy and US negotiators meet again in Berlin amid Trump's pressure - mediaDecember 15, 12:06 PM • 5822 views
Drone hits warship in Feodosia, causing firePhotoDecember 15, 01:18 PM • 20063 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 32336 views
Meeting between Trump's advisers and Zelenskyy on Monday was "productive" - MediaDecember 15, 02:19 PM • 9254 views
Publications
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 35880 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 32340 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 41009 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 89362 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 107103 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Musician
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 27699 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 44749 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 45675 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 49846 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 84624 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Forbes
The Guardian
Social network

EU does not plan to lift sanctions on Belarus after the US - Kaja Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

The European Union does not plan to lift sanctions on Belarus, said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas. This decision was made despite the fact that on December 13, the US announced the lifting of sanctions on Belarusian potash, which had been in effect since 2021.

EU does not plan to lift sanctions on Belarus after the US - Kaja Kallas

The European Union does not plan to repeat the decision of the United States of America to lift sanctions from Belarusian "Belaruskali". This is reported by DW, transmits UNN.

Details

The EU does not plan to lift sanctions from Belarus after the US, said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, answering a question from a DW correspondent in Brussels on December 15.

We take into account our strategic objectives, one of which remains to put pressure on the aggressor and his accomplices. That is why we imposed sanctions. This is our policy

- answered Kaja Kallas.

Recall

The US has partially lifted sanctions from three Belarusian legal entities related to the potash sector. This happened after the Belarusian authorities released a number of political prisoners, including Nobel laureate Ales Bialiatski.

Nobel laureate and 122 other opposition figures: Lukashenka released political prisoners14.12.25, 09:06 • 13603 views

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Belarus
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Lithuania
United States