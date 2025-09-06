$41.350.02
EU delegation heads to US to discuss new sanctions against Russia - AP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

European officials will visit the US on Monday to discuss economic pressure on Russia and new sanctions. This comes amid Trump's frustration with the war in Ukraine and his failed attempts to negotiate with Putin.

EU delegation heads to US to discuss new sanctions against Russia - AP

A delegation of European officials will visit the US on Monday to discuss various forms of economic pressure on Russia, including new sanctions. This was reported by Associated Press, citing an unnamed source familiar with the preparations for the meeting, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent spoke with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday, following a conversation between Vice President J.D. Vance and a senior European official that took place the day before.

Trump is increasingly frustrated by his inability to end the 3.5-year war in Ukraine. Trump has tried in vain to get Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to direct talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, despite holding a summit with the Russian leader last month in Alaska.

- the article says.

The publication adds that the deadline set by Trump for Moscow to end the invasion has passed.

Recall

Earlier, European Council President Antonio Costa announced that the European Union is sending a delegation to Washington to prepare new joint sanctions against Russia.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
