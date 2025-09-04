Hungary and Slovakia again demand lifting of EU sanctions against 6 Russian oligarchs - media

$41.360.01
48.180.29
ukenru
September 3, 05:28 PM • 16458 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 02:02 PM • 26963 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
September 3, 01:52 PM • 22661 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 22908 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 42675 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 22946 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 24396 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 22631 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 24641 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 47018 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
0m/s
74%
752mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 257619 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 248895 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 245820 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 240002 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in Lisbon11:48 PM • 878 views
Publications
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 15193 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 42673 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhotoSeptember 3, 06:57 AM • 33039 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 47018 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 43799 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Paris
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhoto07:15 PM • 2560 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 7704 views
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 2025September 3, 01:20 PM • 12100 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 29366 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 42401 views
Actual
Fake news
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
TikTok

Hungary and Slovakia again demand lifting of EU sanctions against 6 Russian oligarchs - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

Hungary and Slovakia are asking the EU to lift asset freezes and visa bans for six Russian businessmen. This is necessary for the extension of current sanctions against Russia.

Hungary and Slovakia again demand lifting of EU sanctions against 6 Russian oligarchs - media

Hungary and Slovakia are once again asking the European Union to lift asset freezes and visa bans for six Russian businessmen to extend a number of already existing sanctions against Russia. This was reported by RadioFreeEurope/RadioLiberty, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that sanctions, which currently cover more than 2,660 individuals and legal entities, must be extended by a unanimous decision of EU member states every six months, usually in mid-March and mid-September. The list includes, in particular, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

In Brussels, Hungary, and more recently Slovakia, have used their veto power to exclude some of the most prominent names. Both Central European countries have close political relations with the Kremlin and argue that EU sanctions have hit the European economy harder than the Russian one.

- the publication writes.

The media reminds that in March, Russian businessman Vyacheslav Moshe Kantor, Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev, and Gulbakhor Ismailova, sister of billionaire magnate Alisher Usmanov, were excluded from the blacklist after weeks of painstaking diplomatic negotiations between European officials.

Last year, Arkady Volozh, co-founder of the Russian internet giant "Yandex", Russian businessman Sergey Mndoyants, Jozef Hambalek, a Slovak citizen and head of the Russian nationalist motorcycle club "Night Wolves" in Europe, and Violetta Prigozhina, mother of the late Russian businessman and leader of the "Wagner" mercenaries Yevgeny Prigozhin, were similarly excluded.

- the article says.

According to several unnamed EU diplomats, this time Slovakia wants to exclude Usmanov, as well as businessman Mikhail Fridman, from the sanctions list. At the same time, Hungary insists on excluding oligarchs Dmitry Mazepin, Petr Aven, Musa Bazhaev, and Albert Avdolyan from the list.

"Other EU member states have proposed an alternative solution: the exclusion of only one or two so-called "weak cases", i.e., individuals who would most likely be excluded from the list anyway, as they were sanctioned based on weak evidence," the publication writes.

Recall

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a new package of sanctions against Russia, which is planned to be adopted in September 2025.

Britain expanded sanctions: Kadyrov's mother and foundation came under restrictions03.09.25, 13:46 • 2838 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
European Union
Slovakia
Hungary