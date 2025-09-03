$41.360.01
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM • 10075 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 12498 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
06:20 AM • 17303 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 26365 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:00 AM • 25832 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 81062 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 104752 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 147513 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 152298 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Britain expanded sanctions: Kadyrov's mother and foundation came under restrictions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 868 views

Great Britain imposed new sanctions against the Russian Federation, including the Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation and Ramzan Kadyrov's mother in the list. The restrictions apply to 11 individuals and organizations involved in the re-education of Ukrainian children.

Britain expanded sanctions: Kadyrov's mother and foundation came under restrictions

Great Britain has imposed new sanctions against the Russian Federation. The list includes the Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation and Ramzan Kadyrov's mother, according to the website of the British government, writes UNN.

Details

These latest sanctions target individuals and organizations that support and carry out this insidious policy of attempting to destroy Ukrainian culture. This includes organizations such as the Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation, which conducts re-education programs for Ukrainian children and adolescents, subjecting them to militaristic training. As for Aimani Kadyrova, president of the foundation and mother of the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who is sanctioned and associated with the Kremlin, sanctions were also applied to her today.

- reported on the website of the British government.

In total, the new British sanctions list includes 11 individuals and organizations. In particular, the youth "Movement of the First" and the organization "Volunteers of Victory" fell under them.

Also on the list are:

  • Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan Leyla Fazleeva;
    • Minister of Youth Affairs of Tatarstan Rinat Sadykov;
      • Commander of the Chechen special forces regiment Zamed Chalaev;
        • Head of the Federal Youth Center Valery Mayorov.

          Trump considers all options for new sanctions against Russia – US Treasury Secretary01.09.25, 23:33 • 4704 views

          "Re-education" of Ukrainian children

          UN reports show that the Russian Federation has introduced its curriculum in schools in the temporarily occupied territories and introduced training that prepares children for service in the Russian army

          - the message says.

          It is noted that as of today, more than 19,500 thousand Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia. Six thousand of them ended up in a network of re-education camps.

          To date, more than 19,500 Ukrainian children have been forcibly displaced or deported by Russian authorities to Russia and to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. Of these, approximately 6,000 Ukrainian children have been moved to a network of re-education camps

          - the message says.

          It is reported that when children enter such camps, they are subjected to indoctrination efforts aimed at undermining their Ukrainian identity and instilling pro-Russian sentiments. This strategy dates back to Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea more than 10 years ago.

          These re-education camps aim to spread Russian propaganda, encourage pro-Russian patriotism, and prepare youth for military service in the Russian armed forces. Russian authorities subject Ukrainian children to a curriculum that rewrites Russian and Ukrainian history, glorifies Russian military actions, and promotes loyalty to Russia, and in some cases includes military training

          - emphasized the British government in the message.

          Addition

          Denmark proposed changes that would require gas importers to provide proof of non-Russian origin of fuel. This will close a loophole for importing Russian gas after the ban in 2027.

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          PoliticsNews of the World
          Fake news
          State Border of Ukraine
          United Nations
          Denmark
          United Kingdom
          Crimea
          Ukraine