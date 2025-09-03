Britain expanded sanctions: Kadyrov's mother and foundation came under restrictions

Great Britain has imposed new sanctions against the Russian Federation. The list includes the Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation and Ramzan Kadyrov's mother, according to the website of the British government, writes UNN.

Details

These latest sanctions target individuals and organizations that support and carry out this insidious policy of attempting to destroy Ukrainian culture. This includes organizations such as the Akhmat Kadyrov Foundation, which conducts re-education programs for Ukrainian children and adolescents, subjecting them to militaristic training. As for Aimani Kadyrova, president of the foundation and mother of the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, who is sanctioned and associated with the Kremlin, sanctions were also applied to her today. - reported on the website of the British government.

In total, the new British sanctions list includes 11 individuals and organizations. In particular, the youth "Movement of the First" and the organization "Volunteers of Victory" fell under them.

Also on the list are:

Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan Leyla Fazleeva;

Minister of Youth Affairs of Tatarstan Rinat Sadykov;

Commander of the Chechen special forces regiment Zamed Chalaev;

Head of the Federal Youth Center Valery Mayorov.

"Re-education" of Ukrainian children

UN reports show that the Russian Federation has introduced its curriculum in schools in the temporarily occupied territories and introduced training that prepares children for service in the Russian army - the message says.

It is noted that as of today, more than 19,500 thousand Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia. Six thousand of them ended up in a network of re-education camps.

It is reported that when children enter such camps, they are subjected to indoctrination efforts aimed at undermining their Ukrainian identity and instilling pro-Russian sentiments. This strategy dates back to Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea more than 10 years ago.

These re-education camps aim to spread Russian propaganda, encourage pro-Russian patriotism, and prepare youth for military service in the Russian armed forces. Russian authorities subject Ukrainian children to a curriculum that rewrites Russian and Ukrainian history, glorifies Russian military actions, and promotes loyalty to Russia, and in some cases includes military training - emphasized the British government in the message.

Addition

