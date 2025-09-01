Trump considers all options for new sanctions against Russia – US Treasury Secretary

After meeting with Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin did not change his behavior, so there is every chance of new sanctions being imposed against Moscow. This was stated by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in an interview with Fox News, reports UNN.

According to him, the Trump administration plans to impose sanctions in response to Russia's bombing of Ukrainian cities.

President Putin, starting from the historic meeting in Anchorage, starting from the phone call when European leaders and President Zelenskyy were in the White House next Monday, did the opposite of what he promised to do. In fact, he intensified the bombing in a vile, vile way - the politician stated.

Bessent emphasized that the issue of sanctions will be discussed this week.

"So I think with President Trump, all options are on the table, and I think we'll be looking at them very carefully this week," the US Treasury Secretary summarized.

According to The Guardian, the US warned Russia of possible sanctions if the Kremlin does not move towards peace with Ukraine. This was stated at a meeting of the UN Security Council, where the importance of a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy was emphasized.

