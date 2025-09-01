Trump considers all options for new sanctions against Russia – US Treasury Secretary

$41.320.06
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
03:53 PM • 13355 views
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 23887 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM • 31077 views
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM • 173850 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM • 101198 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 182263 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 189566 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 160726 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 129292 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
Publications
Exclusives
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 128627 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 127754 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 115975 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 113638 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 106345 views
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM • 23888 views
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhotoSeptember 1, 09:46 AM • 68222 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM • 182271 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM • 189575 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 160734 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
United States
Paris
State Border of Ukraine
United Kingdom
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo06:36 PM • 5758 views
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 millionSeptember 1, 10:27 AM • 33270 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 162866 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 291379 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 310777 views
Trump considers all options for new sanctions against Russia – US Treasury Secretary

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the likelihood of new sanctions against Moscow. This is due to the fact that Putin has not changed his behavior after meeting with Trump, intensifying the bombing of Ukrainian cities.

Trump considers all options for new sanctions against Russia – US Treasury Secretary

After meeting with Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin did not change his behavior, so there is every chance of new sanctions being imposed against Moscow. This was stated by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in an interview with Fox News, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the Trump administration plans to impose sanctions in response to Russia's bombing of Ukrainian cities.

President Putin, starting from the historic meeting in Anchorage, starting from the phone call when European leaders and President Zelenskyy were in the White House next Monday, did the opposite of what he promised to do. In fact, he intensified the bombing in a vile, vile way

- the politician stated.

Bessent emphasized that the issue of sanctions will be discussed this week.

"So I think with President Trump, all options are on the table, and I think we'll be looking at them very carefully this week," the US Treasury Secretary summarized.

Recall

According to The Guardian, the US warned Russia of possible sanctions if the Kremlin does not move towards peace with Ukraine. This was stated at a meeting of the UN Security Council, where the importance of a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy was emphasized.

EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague International31.08.25, 05:29 • 128799 views

Yehor Brailian

EconomyNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Scott Bessent
United Nations Security Council
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine