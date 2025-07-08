$41.800.06
EU countries discuss extending financial aid to Ukraine after 2026 - Danish Minister of Economy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 145 views

The European Union is considering further financial assistance to Ukraine after 2026. Danish Minister of Economy Stephanie Lose confirmed that this issue will be a priority during Denmark's presidency of the EU Council.

EU countries discuss extending financial aid to Ukraine after 2026 - Danish Minister of Economy

The European Union is discussing further financial assistance for Ukraine in the period after 2026. EU member states recognize the need for such assistance amid continued Russian aggression, said Danish Minister of Economy Stephanie Lose before the start of the EU Council meeting on Economic and Financial Affairs in Brussels, writes UNN.

Details

We know that Ukraine will be funded until 2026, but we also know that funding will need to be found for the next period

— Lose stated.

Commenting on the informal dinner of EU economy and finance ministers on Monday, ahead of the EU Council meeting, where the issue of financial assistance to Ukraine after 2026 was discussed, Lose said that there was a "very good discussion" during which the parties discussed the possibilities for our state to receive everything it needs.

I believe that there is strong support for Ukraine within the European family at the moment

— Lose noted.

She emphasized that during Denmark's six-month presidency of the EU Council, her country will keep the issue of assistance to Ukraine "at the very top of the agenda" of ministerial meetings in any format.

The minister also clarified that it is currently about a general discussion of possible solutions and aid mechanisms. In addition, Lose did not comment on the opinions expressed during the informal dinner about the use of frozen Russian assets in aid packages to Ukraine.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of the National Council of the Federal Assembly of Switzerland, Maya Riniker. Switzerland will allocate 5 billion Swiss francs for the reconstruction of Ukraine and is considering joining the coalition for the return of Ukrainian children.

Great Britain imposed sanctions on two Russians and one legal entity for the development of chemical weapons. Among them are the deputy commander of the Russian Armed Forces' radiation, chemical, and biological protection troops and an institute that supplies grenades with chemical substances.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Switzerland
European Union
Brussels
Denmark
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
