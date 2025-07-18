EU confirms approval of 18th package of sanctions against Russia: what are the new restrictions

The EU has confirmed the approval of the bloc's 18th package of sanctions against Russia, targeting the Russian banking, energy, and military-industrial sectors, including a new oil price cap, as announced on Friday by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on X, writes UNN.

I welcome the agreement on our 18th package of sanctions against Russia. We are striking at the very heart of the Russian war machine. Aimed at its banking, energy, and military-industrial sectors, including a new dynamic oil price cap. - wrote von der Leyen.



"The pressure continues. It will continue until Putin ends this war," emphasized the President of the European Commission.

She also thanked Denmark, which holds the presidency of the EU Council, for "this first success."

Addition

Slovakia previously stated that it would allow the approval of the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia on July 18. The country's Prime Minister Robert Fico, who had been blocking the sanctions, has now reached an agreement with the European Commission on guarantees regarding gas prices and its potential shortage amid the bloc's intention to ban Russian gas imports.