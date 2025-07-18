EU ambassadors approved new sanctions against Russia after Slovakia's promise to lift blockade - report
Kyiv • UNN
EU ambassadors approved the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. Slovakia, which previously blocked the sanctions, supported them after reaching agreements with the European Commission on gas prices.
EU ambassadors approved new sanctions against Russia after Slovakia promised to lift the blockade, Rikard Jozwiak, Europe editor for Radio Free Europe, reported on Friday in X, writes UNN.
Green light - EU ambassadors approved sanctions against Russia. Official approval later today
Slovakia announced earlier that it would allow the approval of the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia on July 18. The country's Prime Minister Robert Fico, who had blocked the sanctions, has now reached an agreement with the European Commission on guarantees regarding gas prices and its possible shortage amid the bloc's intention to ban Russian gas imports.