EU "closely monitors" Russia and Belarus' "Zapad-2025" military exercises - European Commission

The EU is "closely monitoring" the "Zapad-2025" military exercises in Belarus, said European Commission spokesperson for foreign affairs Anitta Hipper at a briefing on Monday, writes UNN.

We are closely monitoring these joint strategic military exercises taking place on the territory of Belarus. - said Hipper.

"We continue to call on Russia and Belarus to fully comply with the 2011 OSCE Vienna Document, which requires prior notification of military activities, and continue to be actively involved in preparing for any potential security threats related to the Zapad-2025 exercises," she noted.

Recall

On September 12, Russia and Belarus began joint military exercises "Zapad-2025" amid escalating tensions with NATO after an incident with Russian drones in Poland. The maneuvers, according to estimates, involve more than 40,000 troops, practicing scenarios with nuclear weapons and testing a new missile.

