EU assesses economic consequences of possible restrictions on Russian gas imports

Belgium, Germany and France have asked the European Commission to assess what damage to the economy of EU countries may be caused by restrictions on LNG imports from Russia. This is reported by Reuters with reference to sources, reports UNN.

Details

The agency's interlocutors claim that the EU countries are afraid that their economy will suffer more losses than the Russian one.

This is happening against the background of discussions about a new block of shares. According to one of the agency's interlocutors, there is very high support among EU members for new restrictions, including on Russian gas imports.

However, the EU countries will need several more weeks to develop the next package of sanctions against Russia, the agency writes.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom announced his intention to include a ban on the supply of Russian LNG in the 14th package of sanctions in April. The draft document says that the EU intends to ban European ports from servicing the supply of Russian LNG to non-European countries.

EU begins discussions on 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes restrictions on LNG - media