EU assesses economic consequences of possible restrictions on Russian gas imports

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 69967 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104962 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147969 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152212 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248774 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173767 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165079 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148266 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225038 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102016 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 41110 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 35826 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 54075 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 47845 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248774 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225038 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211216 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237012 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223879 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 69975 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 47845 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 54075 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112593 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113518 views
EU assesses economic consequences of possible restrictions on Russian gas imports

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28317 views

EU countries Belgium, Germany and France have asked the European Commission to assess the potential economic damage caused by restricting Russian gas imports amid discussions on a new package of sanctions against Russia.

Belgium, Germany and France have asked the European Commission to assess what damage to the economy of EU countries may be caused by restrictions on LNG imports from Russia. This is reported by Reuters with reference to sources, reports UNN.

Details

The agency's interlocutors claim that the EU countries are afraid that their economy will suffer more losses than the Russian one.

This is happening against the background of discussions about a new block of shares. According to one of the agency's interlocutors, there is very high support among EU members for new restrictions, including on Russian gas imports.

However, the EU countries will need several more weeks to develop the next package of sanctions against Russia, the agency writes.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom announced his intention to include a ban on the supply of Russian LNG in the 14th package of sanctions in April. The draft document says that the EU intends to ban European ports from servicing the supply of Russian LNG to non-European countries.

EU begins discussions on 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes restrictions on LNG - media08.05.24, 19:45 • 21659 views

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
reutersReuters
european-unionEuropean Union
franceFrance
belgiumBelgium
germanyGermany

