EU approves Germany's plan to build new gas power plants - Merz

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
07:44 PM • 1934 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
05:38 PM • 9392 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
05:29 PM • 12987 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:42 PM • 13265 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
02:56 PM • 14733 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 15444 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
January 14, 01:56 PM • 13762 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
January 14, 01:18 PM • 13907 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
January 14, 01:16 PM • 12291 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 21705 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
1m/s
84%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Fedorov on the state of affairs in the Ministry of Defense: "2 million Ukrainians wanted, 200 thousand - AWOL"January 14, 11:20 AM • 5956 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 30538 views
The Verkhovna Rada extended general mobilization in Ukraine for another 90 daysJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 7048 views
The government has a real mechanism to seize $300 billion of Russian assets, but ignores it - KulykJanuary 14, 12:31 PM • 13178 views
Family dies in Kyiv due to generator operating in apartmentPhoto03:34 PM • 4858 views
Publications
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM • 21710 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideoJanuary 14, 11:32 AM • 30619 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 41148 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 55651 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 67811 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
George W. Bush
Musician
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Greenland
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 26649 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 61220 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 53586 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 58172 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 59412 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film

EU approves Germany's plan to build new gas power plants - Merz

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

The European Commission has approved Germany's plan to build new gas power plants by 2031. Germany has also received approval for a 12 billion euro aid package for industry.

EU approves Germany's plan to build new gas power plants - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that the European Commission has granted official approval for the implementation of a large-scale energy sector subsidy program. The plan envisages the construction of new gas capacities and the provision of financial assistance to industry to reduce electricity costs. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The German government plans to tender for the construction of new gas power plants with a total capacity of 8 GW this year. The facilities are scheduled to be launched by 2031. Separately, another 4 GW of capacity is planned for low-carbon sources and plants capable of quickly switching to hydrogen use.

Merz expects EU-India free trade agreement to be signed by end of January12.01.26, 12:59 • 3737 views

For Germany, which has abandoned nuclear energy and plans to stop using coal, these facilities will become a critically important reserve during periods of low generation from renewable sources.

Financial support for industry

In addition to approving the construction, Berlin received permission to launch an aid package for industry worth 12 billion euros. The support will be distributed through two instruments:

  • 7.5 billion euros will be directed to direct aid for small and medium-sized enterprises.
    • 4.5 billion euros will be allocated to an expanded carbon emissions compensation program for energy-intensive companies, including steel producers.

      As the plan involves significant state subsidies, Brussels' consent was necessary to comply with EU antitrust rules and maintain a level playing field within the bloc.

      Natural gas prices in Europe reach two-month high: experts name reasons14.01.26, 03:18 • 4526 views

      Stepan Haftko

      EconomyNews of the World
      State budget
      Energy
      Electricity
      European Commission
      Friedrich Merz
      European Union
      Germany