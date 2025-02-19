EU Ambassador : Changes in US-EU relations will not affect support for Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
EU Ambassador Katarina Mathernová stated that the partnership between Ukraine and the EU is stable, regardless of changes in relations with the United States. She emphasized that Ukraine's future lies in the EU, and the EU remains a reliable partner.
The partnership between Ukraine and the EU remains stable, despite possible changes in EU-US relations.
This was stated by Ms. EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova at the NV event “Ukraine Changes the World. Dialogues about Opportunities”, a correspondent of UNNreports.
Details
Mathernova was asked whether she believes that the change in relations between the US and Ukraine will have a certain impact on the EU's relations with Ukraine.
I see many relationships changing, but not the relationship between the European Union and Ukraine. I think there is now a greater realization that we share a common destiny. We share a common continent. Ukraine's future is in the EU
I can't tell you every step of the way how this will happen, but the EU is here, the EU is with you. And I believe that no matter how boring we are sometimes, we are a reliable partner. So I don't see the EU-Ukraine relationship suffering as much as some other relationships
To recap
The second round of the EU-Ukraine security and defense dialogue took place in Brussels. Military-technical partnership, defense innovations and coordination of military assistance were discussed.
