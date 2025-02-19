EU Ambassador : Changes in US-EU relations will not affect support for Ukraine

The partnership between Ukraine and the EU remains stable, despite possible changes in EU-US relations.

This was stated by Ms. EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova at the NV event “Ukraine Changes the World. Dialogues about Opportunities”, a correspondent of UNNreports.

Details

Mathernova was asked whether she believes that the change in relations between the US and Ukraine will have a certain impact on the EU's relations with Ukraine.

I see many relationships changing, but not the relationship between the European Union and Ukraine. I think there is now a greater realization that we share a common destiny. We share a common continent. Ukraine's future is in the EU - noted Maternova.

I can't tell you every step of the way how this will happen, but the EU is here, the EU is with you. And I believe that no matter how boring we are sometimes, we are a reliable partner. So I don't see the EU-Ukraine relationship suffering as much as some other relationships

To recap

The second round of the EU-Ukraine security and defense dialogue took place in Brussels. Military-technical partnership, defense innovations and coordination of military assistance were discussed.

