EU adopts 19th package of sanctions against Russia: what it entails

The European Union has officially approved the 19th package of sanctions against Russia amid Russia's war against Ukraine, which targets, among others, Russian banks, cryptocurrency exchanges, organizations in India and China, and also restricts the movement of Russian diplomats within the bloc, EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas announced on Thursday on X, writes UNN.

We just adopted our 19th sanctions package. It targets Russian banks, crypto exchanges, entities in India and China, among others. The EU is curbing Russian diplomats’ movements to counter the attempts of destabilisation. It is increasingly harder for Putin to fund this war - Kallas announced on X.

Addition

On September 19, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas presented a new package of sanctions against Russia, covering energy, financial services, and trade restrictions. The import of Russian LNG is prohibited, and sanctions are imposed against 118 vessels of the "shadow fleet" and large energy companies.

The sanctions also affect oil refineries, oil traders, and petrochemical companies in third countries, including China. The EU also tightens export controls on enterprises from Russia, as well as China and India.

