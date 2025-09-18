$41.190.02
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 21388 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 30707 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
September 18, 09:29 AM • 20456 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
September 18, 08:50 AM • 18748 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
September 18, 07:58 AM • 28540 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
September 18, 06:08 AM • 15625 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 47608 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 44225 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 33534 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
EU accelerates rejection of Russian gas after Trump's call - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

The European Union is considering an accelerated rejection of Russian liquefied natural gas imports by the end of 2027. This decision follows US President Donald Trump's call for the EU to limit energy trade with Moscow.

EU accelerates rejection of Russian gas after Trump's call - media

The European Union is considering accelerating its phase-out of Russian gas imports after US President Donald Trump called for a rejection of Russian oil. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

The European Union plans to take steps to accelerate the phase-out of Russian liquefied natural gas just days after US President Donald Trump called on the EU to do more to curb energy trade with Moscow.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that the European Commission is considering including in its new package of sanctions a provision on phasing out all Russian liquefied natural gas imports by the end of 2027, which was the EU's initial plan.

According to sources, many EU countries are reluctant to impose tariffs against India and China, so the commission is focusing on Russian gas.

The global gas market is expected to start moving into surplus in the second half of next year, which will reduce the risk that a gradual phase-out of Russian gas could put pressure on European supplies and lead to price spikes. This will be a key factor for the EU in determining a new phase-out date.

- the publication adds.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that EU and NATO countries' purchases of Russian oil should stop immediately.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

