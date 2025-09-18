EU accelerates rejection of Russian gas after Trump's call - media

The European Union is considering accelerating its phase-out of Russian gas imports after US President Donald Trump called for a rejection of Russian oil. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

The European Union plans to take steps to accelerate the phase-out of Russian liquefied natural gas just days after US President Donald Trump called on the EU to do more to curb energy trade with Moscow. - the publication writes.

It is noted that the European Commission is considering including in its new package of sanctions a provision on phasing out all Russian liquefied natural gas imports by the end of 2027, which was the EU's initial plan.

According to sources, many EU countries are reluctant to impose tariffs against India and China, so the commission is focusing on Russian gas.

The global gas market is expected to start moving into surplus in the second half of next year, which will reduce the risk that a gradual phase-out of Russian gas could put pressure on European supplies and lead to price spikes. This will be a key factor for the EU in determining a new phase-out date. - the publication adds.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that EU and NATO countries' purchases of Russian oil should stop immediately.