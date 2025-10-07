$41.230.05
Estonia and Denmark warn of threat from Russian activity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

Estonian and Danish intelligence services warn of increasing danger from Russia's "shadow fleet" in the Baltic Sea. Russian vessels are carrying out provocations near NATO territories, creating risks of accidents.

Estonia and Denmark warn of threat from Russian activity

Estonian and Danish intelligence services warn that Russia's activity in the Baltic Sea is becoming increasingly dangerous and is turning into a direct threat to Europe. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

The Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center published a report detailing the growing threat from Russia's "shadow fleet" in the Baltic Sea. This refers to oil tankers without clear registration and warships that carry out provocations near NATO countries' territories.

Danish military intelligence director Thomas Arenkiel reported that Russian warships deliberately collided with Danish vessels, aimed weapons at helicopters, and jammed GPS signals, creating risks of accidents in strategically important straits between the Baltic and North Seas.

- stated in the CCD post.

After the start of the full-scale war against Ukraine, the Baltic Sea became a key route for Russian oil exports - over 60% of sea supplies are carried out here. Therefore, controlling the vessels of the "shadow fleet" has not only security but also economic significance: its limitation will reduce the Kremlin's profits and reduce the financing of the war.

Recall

Denmark received a new assessment of the hybrid threat, where the director of the Defense Intelligence Service, Thomas Arenkiel, stated a high risk of sabotage from the Russian Federation.

