Escalation of Russian terror, Kachka's visit to Budapest, and consultations on the Hungarian national minority: Sybiha spoke with the Hungarian Foreign Minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held telephone talks with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó. They discussed the upcoming visit of Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka to Budapest and other future bilateral contacts between Ukraine and Hungary, UNN reports.

During our conversation, I informed Péter Szijjártó about the escalation of terror by Russia and reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to peace efforts. - Sybiha emphasized on X.

According to him, Ukraine needs consolidated support from the international community to increase pressure on Russia and advance the peace process.

We discussed the upcoming visit of Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka to Budapest and other future bilateral contacts between Ukraine and Hungary. We look forward to tomorrow's consultations on the rights of the Hungarian national minority. Ukraine is ready to work on all bilateral issues in a spirit of mutual respect. - emphasized the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

In addition, Sybiha stressed the need for the earliest possible opening of negotiation clusters within the framework of Ukraine's EU accession talks and ensuring support for this step by all EU member states.

He welcomed Hungary's 10-year agreement with Shell on gas supply as an important step towards strengthening the energy security of our region and all of Europe.

The security of Ukraine and Europe is indivisible, and strengthening it is our common interest. Pragmatic and mutually beneficial cooperation between our two countries is key, and we offer the Hungarian side to work constructively on this. - summarized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Szijjártó announced he would hold talks with Sybiha in Budapest this week