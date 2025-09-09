$41.250.03
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
Escalation of Russian terror, Kachka's visit to Budapest, and consultations on the Hungarian national minority: Sybiha spoke with the Hungarian Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 216 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held talks with Péter Szijjártó, discussing Taras Kachka's visit to Budapest and further bilateral contacts. Sybiha informed about the escalation of terror by Russia and emphasized the need for consolidated support.

Escalation of Russian terror, Kachka's visit to Budapest, and consultations on the Hungarian national minority: Sybiha spoke with the Hungarian Foreign Minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held telephone talks with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó. They discussed the upcoming visit of Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka to Budapest and other future bilateral contacts between Ukraine and Hungary, UNN reports.

During our conversation, I informed Péter Szijjártó about the escalation of terror by Russia and reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to peace efforts.

- Sybiha emphasized on X.

According to him, Ukraine needs consolidated support from the international community to increase pressure on Russia and advance the peace process.

We discussed the upcoming visit of Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka to Budapest and other future bilateral contacts between Ukraine and Hungary. We look forward to tomorrow's consultations on the rights of the Hungarian national minority. Ukraine is ready to work on all bilateral issues in a spirit of mutual respect.

- emphasized the Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Let's add

In addition, Sybiha stressed the need for the earliest possible opening of negotiation clusters within the framework of Ukraine's EU accession talks and ensuring support for this step by all EU member states.

He welcomed Hungary's 10-year agreement with Shell on gas supply as an important step towards strengthening the energy security of our region and all of Europe.

The security of Ukraine and Europe is indivisible, and strengthening it is our common interest. Pragmatic and mutually beneficial cooperation between our two countries is key, and we offer the Hungarian side to work constructively on this.

- summarized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Szijjártó announced he would hold talks with Sybiha in Budapest this week

Antonina Tumanova

