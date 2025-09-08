Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha will arrive in Budapest this week for talks with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó. The Hungarian Foreign Minister wrote about this on his X page, UNN reports.

We will meet with Andriy Sybiha in Budapest this week to discuss Hungarian-Ukrainian relations. We believe in dialogue and are always ready for negotiations - Szijjártó wrote.

He also added that Ukraine must restore the rights of the Hungarian minority, which were allegedly taken away by Ukraine.

But the ball is in Ukraine's court: real progress is only possible if the rights taken away from Hungarians in Zakarpattia are fully restored - emphasized the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.

Addition

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that he does not consider himself anti-Ukrainian and seeks a future for Ukraine, as its collapse is not in Budapest's interests.

"We don't want to push Ukraine anywhere, we are not anti-Ukrainian. We want a future for Ukraine, because the collapse of a neighboring country is also not good for us," the prime minister emphasized, adding that continuing the war is a losing strategy.

Andriy Sybiha stated that Hungary violates the rights of representatives of the Hungarian national minority by flirting with Russia. This refers to the entry ban for the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, imposed by Budapest.