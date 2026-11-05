Erdoğan wants to discuss ending the war with Putin after meeting with Zelenskyy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on November 5 that he wanted to speak with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to discuss efforts to end the war in Ukraine, following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday. UNN reports this, citing Anadolu.

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Turkey will continue its efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, Erdoğan said, expressing his intention to hold talks with Putin.

"As Turkey, we are doing everything possible to pave the way for peace, and we will continue to do so. Following our meeting with President Zelenskyy, we now want to address the Russian side of the issue by holding talks with President Putin," Erdoğan told journalists on his return flight from South Korea.

Recalling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Turkey on Saturday, Erdoğan said they had discussed the importance of diplomatic efforts to end the war.

He said that during the meeting he had emphasized the importance of implementing diplomatic initiatives through negotiations.

Erdoğan added that Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, would continue discussions with their Russian counterparts to prepare for potential negotiations.

As Reuters reports, Erdoğan said that his foreign minister and other relevant officials were holding talks with both sides regarding a possible meeting between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey, according to a transcript of his comments released by his office on Thursday.

Asked about a possible conversation between Putin and Erdoğan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as quoted by Russian media, said that there were currently no specific plans, but that they could be arranged promptly if necessary.