Erdoğan wants to discuss ending the war with Putin after meeting with Zelenskyy

$45.540.1351.250.19
ukenru
11:54 AM • 15298 views
Ukraine’s international reserves rose to $49.1 billion — funds from partners helped
11:33 AM • 18356 views
130 people are suspected of involvement in the riots in BorshchahivkaVideo
10:50 AM • 15736 views
Ukraine has received another €4.36 billion from the EU
Exclusive
10:39 AM • 13860 views
Clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka: court orders suspect Viktor Yena held in custodyPhoto
09:00 AM • 16362 views
Russia has carried out 78 strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the beginning of the week — Ministry of Energy
07:28 AM • 27964 views
Zelenskyy commented on the results of the U.S. elections for the first time
Exclusive
November 5, 07:10 AM • 35546 views
“Kuyalnyk” is emerging from debt and preparing to expand veterans’ rehabilitation: the sanatorium’s director spoke about changes in the facility’s operationsPhoto
Exclusive
November 5, 06:00 AM • 33439 views
Ukraine has combat experience, Europe has resources: why defense cooperation is becoming a matter of shared securityPhoto
November 5, 05:15 AM • 26844 views
The days of the Senate bowing to Trump are over — Schumer
November 5, 02:53 AM • 31888 views
Kushner said that the US, Ukraine and Russia were jointly seeking a "broader security architecture"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Hakeem Jeffries announced his intention to become Speaker of the U.S. House of RepresentativesNovember 5, 03:25 AM • 22448 views
President Trump will never stop fighting: the White House has issued an official statementNovember 5, 04:28 AM • 22223 views
Ukraine is preparing airports to resume flights: why it is important to return domestic airlines to the skiesNovember 5, 06:20 AM • 33149 views
Pope Leo met with Bob Dylan at the official residencePhotoNovember 5, 06:51 AM • 22005 views
Record 53 red cards were shown in a football match in BrazilVideoNovember 5, 07:02 AM • 21362 views
Publications
Businesses will get 15% of the cost of Ukrainian-made equipment back: what can be purchased and how to receive compensation12:58 PM • 676 views
“Kuyalnyk” is emerging from debt and preparing to expand veterans’ rehabilitation: the sanatorium’s director spoke about changes in the facility’s operationsPhoto
Exclusive
November 5, 07:10 AM • 35529 views
Ukraine is preparing airports to resume flights: why it is important to return domestic airlines to the skiesNovember 5, 06:20 AM • 33324 views
Ukraine has combat experience, Europe has resources: why defense cooperation is becoming a matter of shared securityPhoto
Exclusive
November 5, 06:00 AM • 33426 views
Ukraine’s Accession to the EU: The European Commission Named Key Achievements and Identified the Next StepsNovember 4, 04:32 PM • 54531 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Hakan Fidan
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Kyiv Oblast
Sumy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
ChatGPT now allows users to create GIF animationsVideo08:44 AM • 10922 views
Record 53 red cards were shown in a football match in BrazilVideoNovember 5, 07:02 AM • 21490 views
Pope Leo met with Bob Dylan at the official residencePhotoNovember 5, 06:51 AM • 22133 views
In Japan, a thief returned a stolen watch worth €257,000 and included an apology noteNovember 4, 09:19 PM • 24625 views
The director of "Caligula" and maestro of European erotica has died at the age of 93November 4, 06:19 PM • 27651 views
Actual
Heating
Financial Times
Tu-95
Kh-101
ChatGPT

Erdoğan wants to discuss ending the war with Putin after meeting with Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1132 views

Erdoğan said he intends to discuss ending the war with Putin after meeting with Zelenskyy. Turkey is preparing for possible negotiations between the parties.

Erdoğan wants to discuss ending the war with Putin after meeting with Zelenskyy

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on November 5 that he wanted to speak with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to discuss efforts to end the war in Ukraine, following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday. UNN reports this, citing Anadolu.

Details

Turkey will continue its efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, Erdoğan said, expressing his intention to hold talks with Putin.

"As Turkey, we are doing everything possible to pave the way for peace, and we will continue to do so. Following our meeting with President Zelenskyy, we now want to address the Russian side of the issue by holding talks with President Putin," Erdoğan told journalists on his return flight from South Korea.

Recalling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Turkey on Saturday, Erdoğan said they had discussed the importance of diplomatic efforts to end the war.

He said that during the meeting he had emphasized the importance of implementing diplomatic initiatives through negotiations.

Erdoğan added that Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, would continue discussions with their Russian counterparts to prepare for potential negotiations.

As Reuters reports, Erdoğan said that his foreign minister and other relevant officials were holding talks with both sides regarding a possible meeting between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey, according to a transcript of his comments released by his office on Thursday.

Asked about a possible conversation between Putin and Erdoğan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, as quoted by Russian media, said that there were currently no specific plans, but that they could be arranged promptly if necessary.

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Reuters
South Korea
Hakan Fidan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine