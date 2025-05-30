Erdogan discussed the second round of negotiations in Istanbul with Zelenskyy

Turkish President Recep Erdogan spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They discussed the second round of negotiations, which is planned to be held in Istanbul, UNN reports with reference to Anadolu.

Details

According to media reports, the telephone conversation between Turkish President Erdogan and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed relations between the two countries, as well as regional and global events.

During the conversation, President Erdogan said that Turkey will continue to make efforts to ensure a just and lasting peace between Ukraine and Russia - the statement said.

According to Anadolu, President Erdogan said that discussions on a possible ceasefire during the second round of negotiations, which is planned to be held in Istanbul, will pave the way for peace.

Recall

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian delegation is going to Istanbul, where on Monday, June 2, it will wait for the Ukrainian delegation for further negotiations, and regarding the promised Russian "memorandum" - according to Peskov, "nothing will be published", and the Russian side wants to discuss it already during the negotiations.

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Hakan Fidan, and "confirmed Ukraine's readiness to continue negotiations with Russia to end the fire".