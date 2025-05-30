russia is making a mockery of diplomacy, sanctions pressure is needed: Zelensky met with senators Graham and Blumenthal

During a meeting with US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Russia is trying to make a mockery of diplomacy, hiding behind negotiations, and stressed the need to put pressure on Russia, including through sanctions. The Head of State wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN.

Good meeting with American Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal. Thank you for being in Ukraine at a time when coordination of efforts is most needed to bring a worthy and lasting peace closer. We understand equally that Russia is trying to make a mockery of diplomacy: it hides behind negotiations, but is preparing for new offensive operations on the front, strikes our cities and villages every day, refuses all ceasefire proposals - Zelenskyy wrote.

He stressed that pressure is needed on Russia, including sanctions.

We discussed this and other levers that we can use to force Russia to peace. We will continue to work on this together. Thank you for your strong bipartisan support and for your leadership in protecting life. It is the real involvement of America at all stages of negotiations that can guarantee a reliable peace - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

US Senator Lindsey Graham appealed to Russians, saying that Putin is leading them into the abyss. He stressed that Russia has become a rogue state because of Putin's actions.