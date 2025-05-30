russia is making a mockery of diplomacy, sanctions pressure is needed: Zelensky met with senators Graham and Blumenthal

$41.530.06
46.800.27
ukenru
Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification
04:58 PM • 12659 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 38015 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
May 30, 11:54 AM • 56018 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
May 30, 11:01 AM • 54568 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

May 30, 10:40 AM • 86694 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
May 30, 08:52 AM • 89277 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 56003 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 32656 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 29921 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 153691 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2m/s
80%
749mm
Popular news

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

May 30, 09:00 AM • 44768 views

The Head of the Commission for the Selection of the BEB Director, Laura Ștefan, Refuses to Publish Evaluation Criteria, NABU Detective Skomarov Takes First Place – Document

May 30, 09:14 AM • 57489 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 78739 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 66831 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

02:15 PM • 45527 views
Publications

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

02:15 PM • 46628 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 68015 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 79911 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 86694 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

May 30, 08:52 AM • 89277 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Donald Trump

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Hakan Fidan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

China

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 22173 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 64021 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 54050 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 129470 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 121185 views
Actual

Forbes

M1 Abrams

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Р-73

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

russia is making a mockery of diplomacy, sanctions pressure is needed: Zelensky met with senators Graham and Blumenthal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 774 views

The President of Ukraine stated that russia is using negotiations as a cover, preparing for an offensive. He emphasized the need to increase sanctions pressure to force russia to peace.

russia is making a mockery of diplomacy, sanctions pressure is needed: Zelensky met with senators Graham and Blumenthal

During a meeting with US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Russia is trying to make a mockery of diplomacy, hiding behind negotiations, and stressed the need to put pressure on Russia, including through sanctions. The Head of State wrote about this in Telegram, reports UNN.

Good meeting with American Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal. Thank you for being in Ukraine at a time when coordination of efforts is most needed to bring a worthy and lasting peace closer. We understand equally that Russia is trying to make a mockery of diplomacy: it hides behind negotiations, but is preparing for new offensive operations on the front, strikes our cities and villages every day, refuses all ceasefire proposals 

- Zelenskyy wrote.

He stressed that pressure is needed on Russia, including sanctions.

We discussed this and other levers that we can use to force Russia to peace. We will continue to work on this together. Thank you for your strong bipartisan support and for your leadership in protecting life. It is the real involvement of America at all stages of negotiations that can guarantee a reliable peace 

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

US Senator Lindsey Graham appealed to Russians, saying that Putin is leading them into the abyss. He stressed that Russia has become a rogue state because of Putin's actions.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Lindsey Graham
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$62.60
Bitcoin
$104,167.40
S&P 500
$5,869.66
Tesla
$348.20
Газ TTF
$34.23
Золото
$3,315.56
Ethereum
$2,552.16