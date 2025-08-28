Erdogan discussed peace process with Zelenskyy: Turkey ready to do "everything possible" for high-level contacts

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which he discussed the peace process between Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing that Ankara is ready to do "everything possible" to facilitate high-level contacts, and assured that Turkey "will continue to contribute to Ukraine's security after peace is established," the communications office of the Turkish Republic's presidential office reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"During the talks, bilateral relations between Turkey and Ukraine, the peace process between Ukraine and Russia, as well as regional and global issues were discussed," the Turkish presidential office stated.

President Erdoğan stated that they are closely following contacts in Alaska and Washington, that Turkey continues its efforts to end the war with a lasting peace, and that Turkey will continue to contribute to Ukraine's security after peace is established. President Erdoğan stated that a just resolution to the war between Ukraine and Russia is possible, that negotiations between the two sides should be intensified and continued, and that Turkey is ready to do everything possible to facilitate high-level contacts that will pave the way for peace. - the report says.

President Erdoğan also congratulated Ukraine on its Independence Day.

Addition

The conversation became known after a massive Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of August 28, which claimed the lives of 18 people.

Earlier, on August 26, Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine would make new diplomatic efforts to establish contacts with countries potentially capable of hosting peace talks with Russia. This could be Turkey, Gulf countries, or some European countries, said Zelenskyy, who has repeatedly confirmed his readiness to meet with Putin. Yermak and Umerov visited Qatar on the same day.