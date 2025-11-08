Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
Kyiv • UNN
The State Customs Service announced the resumption of operations at checkpoints on the state border of Ukraine. Border crossing operations were suspended for several hours due to power outages after the shelling of energy facilities.
The operation of checkpoints on the state border of Ukraine is resuming, UNN reports with reference to the State Customs Service.
The operation of information systems at the border has been restored, and the processing of citizens and vehicles for entry into and exit from Ukraine has begun.
Recall
Border crossing operations were suspended for several hours due to a power outage after a massive enemy attack on energy facilities.