Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began

The operation of checkpoints on the state border of Ukraine is resuming, UNN reports with reference to the State Customs Service.

The operation of information systems at the border has been restored, and the processing of citizens and vehicles for entry into and exit from Ukraine has begun. - the message says.

Customs system failure did not affect railway connections: international passenger trains are operating as usual

Recall

Border crossing operations were suspended for several hours due to a power outage after a massive enemy attack on energy facilities.