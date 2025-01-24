“Enough with Fico!": thousands of people protest across Slovakia

ukenru
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29238 views

In Slovakia, massive anti-government protests spread to more than 20 cities, with the largest rally in Bratislava gathering 40,000 people. The protesters oppose the pro-Russian policies of Prime Minister Fico and support European integration.

In Slovakia, tens of thousands of people took to the streets in anti-government protests that covered more than 20 cities. In Bratislava, where 35-40 thousand people gathered, protesters chanted: “Enough with Fico!”. This was written by Dennik N, reports UNN

A common position was voiced in all regions: “Slovakia belongs to the European Union.

People express concern about the country's possible rapprochement with Russia and sharply criticize Prime Minister Robert Fitz and his government. They are particularly outraged by statements in which he linked the protests to an alleged coup d'état.

More than 10,000 people gathered in Banska Bystrica, about 5,000 in Trencin and Žilina, and about 4,000 in Poprad and Nitra. In Trnava, the protest organized by the Democrats gathered a thousand people less.

The same non-parliamentary party held a rally in Presov, where, according to their data, there were about 7,500 participants.

On Thursday, 15,000 people also protested in Kosice.

Organizers in all cities noted a significantly higher number of participants compared to the protests two weeks ago, which were also organized by the Peace for Ukraine initiative.

Apparently, this increase in activity is a reaction to recent statements by Prime Minister Robert Fitz.

Demonstrators shout slogans: “No more Fico”, ‘No to this government’ and ‘Fico to Russia’.

The police ensured the safety of the demonstrations in all cities.

Fico claimed a “massive cyberattack” and blamed Ukraine. Official Kyiv responded24.01.25, 20:54 • 38976 views

Recall

On January 3, about 4,000 people gathered in Solice, Slovakia, to protest against Fico's pro-Russian policy. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

News of the World
bratislavaBratislava
robert-ficoRobert Fico
european-unionEuropean Union
slovakiaSlovakia

