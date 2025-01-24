Fico claimed a “massive cyberattack” and blamed Ukraine. Official Kyiv responded

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Fico claimed a “massive cyberattack” and blamed Ukraine. Official Kyiv responded

Fico claimed a “massive cyberattack” and blamed Ukraine. Official Kyiv responded

Kyiv  •  UNN

The Slovak prime minister announces a large-scale cyberattack on the national insurance company, accusing Ukraine and the opposition. According to media reports, it was a phishing attack, while Ukraine's Foreign Ministry denies the accusations.

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has announced a "massive cyberattack" on the national insurance company, linking it to the protests, the opposition, Ukraine and foreign organizations. This was reported by the Slovak edition of Dennik N, UNN reports.

According to the publication, in the case of the Slovak General Insurance Company, it is probably a phishing attempt to fraudulently obtain confidential information, and not a "large-scale cyberattack," as Fico claims.

Without any evidence, the prime minister links the incident to the protests, the opposition, Ukraine, and non-governmental organizations that are allegedly funded from abroad.

The prime minister said the attack began at noon today, and its goal was to obtain confidential data on patient diagnoses.

"If it had been successful, it could have paralyzed medical care in Slovakia. We are currently successfully countering the attack, but we cannot fully predict what will happen in the next few minutes or hours," Fico said.

He also said that the operation of the eRecept (electronic prescription system) or access to medical services for patients with heart disease and cancer could be at risk.

In his opinion, this is part of a "classic scenario of eliminating recalcitrant governments" that have a different position. He mentioned Ukraine and the European Union, and expressed his belief that representatives of the opposition, foreign instructors, NGOs organized from abroad, and the media are behind this.

Despite these statements, the insurance company's website and mobile application are working.

The company's spokeswoman said she could neither confirm nor deny the information.

Health Minister Kamil Shashko said that the insurance company and the National Center for Medical Information are operating in crisis mode on his order. This also applies to other institutions subordinate to the ministry, including state hospitals. However, medical care is not under threat.

"I can confirm that this is a rather unprecedented attack," the minister said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has already responded to Fico's accusations.

"We categorically reject the hints of Ukraine's involvement in the cyberattack against a health insurance company in Slovakia. We once again call on the Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico to stop looking for imaginary enemies in Ukraine, which is friendly to Slovakia and the Slovak people," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“This is a standard fairy tale": Foreign Ministry on Fico's statement about experts involved in unrest in Georgia and Ukraine23.01.25, 18:59 • 35473 views

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

PoliticsNews of the World
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
robert-ficoRobert Fico
european-unionEuropean Union
slovakiaSlovakia
ukraineUkraine

