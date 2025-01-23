“This is a standard fairy tale": Foreign Ministry on Fico's statement about experts involved in unrest in Georgia and Ukraine

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the statements by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico that his country is hosting a "group of experts" involved in the protests in Georgia and the Revolution of Dignity in Ukraine. This was reported by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi during a briefing, UNN correspondent reports.

Yes, we have seen these statements by the Prime Minister of Slovakia. And we regard these statements as an attempt to intimidate Slovak society and consolidate his electorate. No more and no less... This is a standard fairy tale for people that someone is preparing some kind of unrest, - Tikhiy said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson stressed that Fico should pay attention to his own actions that stir up people in his country and analyze why they lead to discontent in his country.

Now, I think it's just the Slovak prime minister pulling out of the closet something that has long since gone bad and it's kind of ugly to use it in public, Tikhiy commented.

Tychy also answered the question of whether Fico's meeting with Zelenskyy in Davos was considered.

I can confirm that the theoretical possibility of organizing such a meeting in Davos was discussed... This meeting did not take place, but I think we continue to look for opportunities for contacts with the Slovak side, at some level, not necessarily at the level of leaders, to clarify all the issues that will be there, - said the spokesman.

