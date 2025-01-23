“This is a standard fairy tale": Foreign Ministry on Fico's statement about experts involved in unrest in Georgia and Ukraine

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100557 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101853 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109830 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112526 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133889 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104223 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137012 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103823 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113474 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117011 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 121491 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121491 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 73609 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116416 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 46386 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
02:48 PM • 47416 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 47416 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100543 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133879 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137002 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168374 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 158040 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158040 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
03:20 PM • 33369 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 33369 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 47416 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116416 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121491 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140814 views
“This is a standard fairy tale": Foreign Ministry on Fico's statement about experts involved in unrest in Georgia and Ukraine

“This is a standard fairy tale": Foreign Ministry on Fico's statement about experts involved in unrest in Georgia and Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35474 views

A spokesman for Ukraine's Foreign Ministry called Slovak Prime Minister Fico's statements about a group of experts involved in the protests a “standard fairy tale.” The ministry confirmed that a possible meeting between Fico and Zelenskyy in Davos had been discussed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs commented on the statements by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico that his country is hosting a "group of experts" involved in the  protests in Georgia and the Revolution of Dignity in Ukraine. This was reported by Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgiy Tykhyi during a briefing, UNN correspondent reports.

Yes, we have seen these statements by the Prime Minister of Slovakia. And we regard these statements as an attempt to intimidate Slovak society and consolidate his electorate. No more and no less... This is a standard fairy tale for people that someone is preparing some kind of unrest,

- Tikhiy said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson stressed that Fico should pay attention to his own actions that stir up people in his country and analyze why they lead to discontent in his country. 

Now, I think it's just the Slovak prime minister pulling out of the closet something that has long since gone bad and it's kind of ugly to use it in public,

Tikhiy commented.

Tychy also answered the question of whether Fico's meeting with Zelenskyy in Davos was considered.

I can confirm that the theoretical possibility of organizing such a meeting in Davos was discussed... This meeting did not take place, but I think we continue to look for opportunities for contacts with the Slovak side, at some level, not necessarily at the level of leaders, to clarify all the issues that will be there,

- said the spokesman.

Recall 

Irakli Kobakhidze supported Slovak Prime Minister Fico's statement about the threat of a coup d'etat. According to him, the protests in both countries are coordinated from one center.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
robert-ficoRobert Fico
slovakiaSlovakia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

Contact us about advertising