EU diplomat Josep Borrell said he favors allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with Western weapons. According to him, the energy front will be decisive this winter. Borrell wrote about this in his column, UNN reports.

As Borrell pointed out, Ukrainians could face 20 hours of blackouts this winter due to Russian shelling of energy facilities. Ukraine risks facing a major emergency within weeks, which could lead to even more Ukrainians being forced to leave their homes and their country.

Russia's increasing attacks on energy production and transmission systems have damaged 24.5 GW of power generation since the full-scale invasion, which is 68% of pre-war capacity. Only about 10-11 GW of power generation capacity remains.

We are engaged in a race against the next waves of Russian, North Korean, and possibly soon Iranian missiles, in addition to drones and bombs. Our Ukrainian friends have also shared information about possible Russian attacks on the switchgear powering the three nuclear power plants still operating in Ukraine. These attacks could lead to their shutdown, which would be catastrophic for the Ukrainian civilian population and potentially lead to major nuclear accidents - said Borrell.

He also pointed out that EU countries should avoid the “we repair, they destroy” scenario. He emphasized that European countries are sending what is needed for repairs, and Russian troops are targeting it in the coming days.

This is why air defense is key. In New York, I again asked my colleagues to accelerate the delivery of more air defense systems and interceptors to Ukraine - and to place more production orders, as Ukraine will likely need them for a long time to come.

I also reiterated my call to allow Ukraine to target airports and launch pads in Russia with Western weapons. Let Ukraine hit the archers, not just the arrows! So far, not everyone agrees with this measure. However, we have promised to support Ukraine with everything it needs for as long as it takes, and the energy front will be crucial this winter - said the head of EU diplomacy.

