Energy front will be decisive this winter - Borrell

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 69078 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103716 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 167367 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138030 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143247 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139094 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182366 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112076 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172895 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104748 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100361 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110033 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112131 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 49369 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 55998 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 167367 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182366 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172895 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200272 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189191 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141932 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141975 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146682 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138094 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154970 views
Energy front will be decisive this winter - Borrell

Energy front will be decisive this winter - Borrell

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19581 views

The EU diplomat called for Ukraine to be allowed to strike Russian military targets with Western weapons. He emphasized the critical importance of air defense to protect energy infrastructure.

EU diplomat Josep Borrell said he favors allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia with Western weapons. According to him, the energy front will be decisive this winter. Borrell wrote about this in his column, UNN reports.

As Borrell pointed out, Ukrainians could face 20 hours of blackouts this winter due to Russian shelling of energy facilities. Ukraine risks facing a major emergency within weeks, which could lead to even more Ukrainians being forced to leave their homes and their country.

Russia's increasing attacks on energy production and transmission systems have damaged 24.5 GW of power generation since the full-scale invasion, which is 68% of pre-war capacity. Only about 10-11 GW of power generation capacity remains.

We are engaged in a race against the next waves of Russian, North Korean, and possibly soon Iranian missiles, in addition to drones and bombs. Our Ukrainian friends have also shared information about possible Russian attacks on the switchgear powering the three nuclear power plants still operating in Ukraine. These attacks could lead to their shutdown, which would be catastrophic for the Ukrainian civilian population and potentially lead to major nuclear accidents

- said Borrell.

He also pointed out that EU countries should avoid the “we repair, they destroy” scenario. He emphasized that European countries are sending what is needed for repairs, and Russian troops are targeting it in the coming days.

Duda: there is a risk of Russian strikes on nuclear power plants in Rivne and Khmelnytsky25.09.24, 20:31 • 24903 views

This is why air defense is key. In New York, I again asked my colleagues to accelerate the delivery of more air defense systems and interceptors to Ukraine - and to place more production orders, as Ukraine will likely need them for a long time to come.

I also reiterated my call to allow Ukraine to target airports and launch pads in Russia with Western weapons. Let Ukraine hit the archers, not just the arrows! So far, not everyone agrees with this measure. However, we have promised to support Ukraine with everything it needs for as long as it takes, and the energy front will be crucial this winter

- said the head of EU diplomacy.

State Department: Ukraine does not need US permission to strike deep into Russia, it can strike with weapons of its own production01.10.24, 06:06 • 117827 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
north-koreaNorth Korea
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
new-york-cityNew York City
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

Contact us about advertising