Duda: there is a risk of Russian strikes on nuclear power plants in Rivne and Khmelnytsky

The world must take into account the risk of Russian strikes on the Rivne or Khmelnytsky NPPs. This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda, writes PAP, reports UNN.

Details

According to Duda, Russia has already attacked the Zaporizhzhia NPP and the idle Chernobyl NPP, which fortunately did not lead to a nuclear disaster.

There is a danger of an attack on other power plants, either Rivne or Khmelnytsky, and this must be taken into account. If there are attacks, it will be necessary to immediately intervene in this matter, to call in experts - The Polish president said.

Recall

Ukraine's President says Russia intends to attack three nuclear power plants in Ukraine. According to Zelenskyy, the authorities have information and evidence of these plans.