State Department: Ukraine does not need US permission to strike deep into Russia, it can strike with weapons of its own production

Ukraine does not need US permission to launch retaliatory strikes against targets deep inside Russia, as it can use weapons that it produces on its own. This was stated by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller at a briefing on September 30. This was reported by the Voice of America, according to UNN.

They are a sovereign country and can use weapons that they have produced themselves, and they have a lot of them. Look at the programs that they have put in place over the last year. And also, if you look at the weapons that we are providing them, we have made it very clear that they can use them to retaliate against Russian targets across the border from which they are attacking. So Ukraine has a huge amount of means to defend itself, - the official said.

At the same time, he noted that the United States is “always looking for additional tools” that it can provide to Ukraine.

At the same time, the State Department spokesperson did not directly answer journalists' questions about why the United States does not lift restrictions on long-range strikes deep into Russia with American weapons.

We look at all the capabilities, all the tactics and all the support that we provide to Ukraine as a whole, and when we approve any new weapon system or any new tactic, we look at how it will affect the entire battlefield and the entire strategy of Ukraine. And that's what we will continue to do, - Miller said.

He recalled that during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States, President Joe Biden announced additional military aid for Ukraine.

