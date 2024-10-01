ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

State Department: Ukraine does not need US permission to strike deep into Russia, it can strike with weapons of its own production

State Department: Ukraine does not need US permission to strike deep into Russia, it can strike with weapons of its own production

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 117828 views

The US State Department says that Ukraine does not need authorization to strike targets in Russia with its own weapons. The US is considering additional tools to support Ukraine, but does not comment on restrictions on long-range strikes.

Ukraine does not need US permission to launch retaliatory strikes against targets deep inside Russia, as it can use weapons that it produces on its own. This was stated by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller at a briefing on September 30. This was reported by the Voice of America, according to UNN.

They are a sovereign country and can use weapons that they have produced themselves, and they have a lot of them. Look at the programs that they have put in place over the last year. And also, if you look at the weapons that we are providing them, we have made it very clear that they can use them to retaliate against Russian targets across the border from which they are attacking. So Ukraine has a huge amount of means to defend itself,

- the official said.

At the same time, he noted that the United States is “always looking for additional tools” that it can provide to Ukraine.

At the same time, the State Department spokesperson did not directly answer journalists' questions about why the United States does not lift restrictions on long-range strikes deep into Russia with American weapons.

We look at all the capabilities, all the tactics and all the support that we provide to Ukraine as a whole, and when we approve any new weapon system or any new tactic, we look at how it will affect the entire battlefield and the entire strategy of Ukraine. And that's what we will continue to do,

- Miller said.

He recalled that during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the United States, President Joe Biden announced additional military aid for Ukraine.

Bipartisan committee in the United States calls for a review of the strategy towards Russia29.09.24, 23:34 • 52082 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarPolitics
voice-of-americaVoice of America
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

