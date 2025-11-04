Energoatom announced investigative actions in a company subdivision: what is known

"NAEC "Energoatom" announced investigative actions in one of the branches of its separate divisions, UNN reports with reference to the company's statement.

The company emphasized that it cooperates with the investigation and provides all necessary documents and explanations.

Energoatom is interested in a comprehensive, objective and transparent investigation of the circumstances that became the basis for these procedural actions - stated in the message.

As reported by the SAP, one of the accused in the case of embezzlement of funds from "Energoatom" during the construction of a spent nuclear fuel storage facility was returned to Ukraine from Germany.

According to the investigation, in December 2020, a contract for the completion of the construction of a centralized spent nuclear fuel storage facility was concluded between Atomproektengineering, which is part of the structure of SE "NAEC "Energoatom", and a private company without open tenders.

In order to seize the funds of SE "NAEC "Energoatom", additional agreements increased the contract price threefold - from UAH 421 million to UAH 1.497 billion, including adding the supply of radiation control system equipment to its terms - the SAP post says.

The contract included the supply of radiation control system equipment, which the contractor purchased at market price, but sold to the state enterprise at a significantly higher price. As a result, Energoatom overpaid almost UAH 100 million.

The SAP also stated that "The investigation established the involvement in this crime of the general director of a separate division of SE "NAEC "Energoatom", the head of the estimated and contractual department of a separate division of SE "NAEC "Energoatom", the head and employee of the legal department of a private company."

The indictment in the case was submitted to the High Anti-Corruption Court in July 2024, and the trial is ongoing.

The organizer of the scheme, the former head of a private company, was put on the international wanted list in November 2023. In April 2025, he was detained in Germany, and later extradited to Ukraine with the assistance of the competent authorities of Germany and Poland.