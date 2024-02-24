Enemy tried to break through our troops' defense 23 times near Mariinka - General Staff

During the day, 69 combat engagements took place. This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine in a summary of the 731st day of the large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation, UNN reports.

In total, the enemy launched 7 missile and 54 air strikes, fired 77 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and localities - the statement said.

The operational situation in eastern and southern Ukraine remains difficult.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the operational situation remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. Designated units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are performing tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

On the Siversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shells settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. About 30 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling by the enemy, including Iskryskivka, Volfine, Popivka, Pavlivka in Sumy region; Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Gatyshche in Kharkiv region.

The entire crew of 10 russians was killed in the downed A-50 aircraft - a source in the GUR

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kupyansk direction.

About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, and Ivanivka in Kharkiv region.

At the Liman direction, our soldiers repelled one enemy attack near the village of Terny in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops. More than 10 localities suffered from enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Bilohorivka in Luhansk region and Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Serebryanka in Donetsk region.

On the Bakhmut direction, the defense forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Andriivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve its tactical position. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Bohdanivka, New York and Diliyivka in Donetsk region. Also, more than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Andriivka in Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, our troops repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Lastochkino, Severne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske in the Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes near the towns of Oleksandropil, Novoselivka Persha, Berdychi, Semenivka, Novobakhmutivka, and Orlivka in Donetsk region. About 20 localities came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretino, Pervomayske, Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka sector, Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the enemy near Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 23 times. Such settlements of the Donetsk region as Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

In the Novopavlivka sector, our troops repelled one enemy attack in the area south of Zolota Niva, Donetsk region. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Urozhayne and Staromayorske in the Donetsk region. About 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Prechystivka, Blahodatne, and Urozhayne in the Donetsk region.

On the Zaporizhzhya direction, the defense forces repelled 4 enemy attacks near Robotyno, Zaporizhzhya region. The enemy launched air strikes near the settlements of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 10 localities came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Chervone, Robotyne, and Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center, in the Kherson sector, the enemy does not give up its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. Thus, during the day, they made 2 attempts to storm the positions of our troops.

About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novotyanka, Tyahyanka, Krynky, Ivanivka, Tokarivka in Kherson region and Ochakiv in Mykolaiv region.

Over the course of the day, the aviation of the defense forces struck at 13 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

The missile troops destroyed 1 enemy radar station.

Unknown details of the battle for the strategic airfield in Gostomel published - media