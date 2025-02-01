Hostile strikes claimed the lives of 6 people: Zelenskyy responded to the attack by Russia and showed the consequences

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, responded to the attacks by the Russian Federation on Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, and other regions, and showed the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

"This night, Russia carried out an attack against our cities, using various types of weapons: missiles, attack drones, and air bombs. Another series of terrorist crimes," the President stated.

In Poltava, according to him, a residential building was hit, with the entrance completely destroyed - ten people were injured, including children. "Unfortunately, three people were killed. My condolences to the families. All the necessary services are working on the site, rescuing and providing the necessary assistance," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, there is also damage in Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmilnytskyi, and Kyiv regions. As of now, six people are known to be injured. In Kharkiv, one person was killed due to an attack by a strike drone. The Russian attack in the Sumy region claimed the lives of two people. "My condolences to the families and loved ones," the President emphasized.

"Every such terrorist act proves that we need more support in protecting against Russian terror. Every air defense system, every anti-missile system - it's a life saved. It is very important that partners act, fulfill our agreements, and increase pressure on Russia," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Russian missile strike on Poltava claims 3 lives, 10 injured