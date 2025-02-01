Russian missile strike on Poltava claims 3 lives, 10 injured

A rocket attack by Russian troops on a residential building in Poltava killed 3 people, injured 10 people, including one child, and rescue operations at the scene are ongoing, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing.

